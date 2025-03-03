Airtm’s Anahita Arora Named to Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance for 2025

Senior Vice President of Finance at Airtm recognized for prestigious honor

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, a leading digital wallet and cross-border payout platform with over 500 different ways to buy and sell digital dollars, is proud to announce that Senior Vice President Anahita Arora has been recognized as one of “Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance for 2025”. This honor acknowledges Anahita’s exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the financial sector, marking her as one of the most influential women in the industry today.During a career spanning 17 years, Anahita has held key roles at top companies such as Google, PayPal, and Venmo, where she helped to reshape strategic initiatives. She began her career as an equity research analyst at Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan, as well as a political risk consultant for Eurasia Group. Additionally, Anahita served as a product manager at UNICEF Innovation Labs, securing millions of dollars in funding for initiatives that supported over 10,000 schoolgirls and 100 small businesses across the globe. Beyond her impressive career in finance, Anahita has also made notable contributions as a member of the USA National Women’s Cricket Team from 2011 to 2019. She continues to advise the USA Cricket Board, demonstrating her commitment to both leadership and community development on a global scale.Airtm is especially proud to have a financial steward like Anahita at such an exciting time for the broader industry, as stablecoins are experiencing a transformative moment. As a pioneer in the field, Airtm enables companies to pay better by leveraging stablecoins, offering greater financial inclusion and efficiency. Anahita’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping Airtm’s future as it continues to innovate and expand its impact in the digital finance space.“It’s an honor to be recognized among such an accomplished group of women in finance,” said Anahita Arora. “Finance is evolving rapidly, and stablecoins are redefining how businesses move money across borders—making global payments faster, more efficient, and more inclusive. At Airtm, we’re ensuring that digital entrepreneurs and businesses have access to these financial tools to grow and thrive.”“Anahita’s deep expertise in finance, technology, and global development is strengthening Airtm’s ability to serve businesses and digital entrepreneurs,” said Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. “She brings a unique perspective on how financial systems can drive growth, and her vision for a more inclusive and efficient financial future is helping Airtm drive meaningful change in the global south.”Anahita’s extensive experience and expertise have been integral to Airtm’s growth as a leader in the fintech space. As Senior Vice President of Finance, she oversees financial operations and strategy for the platform, which enables digital entrepreneurs in developing countries to access USD-backed stablecoins and facilitates borderless transactions across key global markets. Under her leadership, Airtm continues to drive financial inclusion and provide businesses with access to a global network of digital entrepreneurs.About AirtmAirtm is the leading payout platform for companies that care about their global workforce. By providing fair, fast, and flexible borderless payouts, Airtm ensures workers - especially in the global south - get paid fairly, on time, and without financial barriers. A North American company serving users across key global markets, Airtm offers a wide range of payout solutions powered by the USDC stablecoin, enabling users to send, receive, and withdraw funds internationally at competitive rates with over 500 withdrawal methods. Last year alone, Airtm processed over $1 billion USDC in total transactions and powered payouts for enterprise clients across AI, BPO, market research, social creation, nonprofits, and beyond. To learn more, visit Airtm.com.

