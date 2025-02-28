RFP Issued for Redevelopment of Hell's Kitchen Site

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposals for the redevelopment of 621 West 45th Street, a state-owned parcel in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. The site, currently utilized as a surface parking lot, spans approximately 50,584 square feet along the east blockfront of Twelfth Avenue between West 45th and West 46th Streets. This project presents an opportunity to transform one of the largest undeveloped parcels on Manhattan's far West Side into a vibrant hub of residential and mixed-use development, addressing the critical need for affordable housing in the area. Applicants can view the Request for Proposals document here and submit a proposal to Empire State Development by May 15, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

“The West Side of Manhattan has a storied history as a vibrant, inclusive community, and I’m committed to strengthening that legacy by building for a more affordable future,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming this underutilized State-owned property into a dynamic mixed-use development with a significant affordable housing component, we’re taking aim at low housing supply in a high-demand area and building a stronger community for residents in Hell’s Kitchen and beyond.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This is an extraordinary opportunity to transform a state-owned asset into a thriving residential and mixed-use development that meets the needs of New Yorkers while enhancing the vibrancy and diversity of the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. By repurposing this underutilized site, we can deliver affordable housing, create engaging public spaces, and catalyze economic growth in one of Manhattan's most dynamic communities. We look forward to reviewing innovative proposals that will bring this vision to life and make a lasting, positive impact on the community.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Governor Hochul's 2025 budget is making historic inroads in our push to make New York more affordable and included a proposal to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned land. This announcement is a concrete example of that promise in action. This long underused and distressed site along 12th Avenue on Manhattan's far West Side is ideal for inclusive mixed use development, and especially affordable homes, that will anchor, diversify and stabilize this area of Hell's Kitchen, making it even more of a destination than it already is — it will be home for many.”

The parcel offers a unique opportunity to address New York's housing crisis through innovative redevelopment. Previously used as a surface parking lot supporting the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the site occupies a prominent location in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, adjacent to the Hudson River waterfront. With its proximity to Hudson River Park, transportation hubs and vibrant local amenities, the redevelopment of this underutilized parcel will serve as a cornerstone for inclusive growth, delivering much-needed affordable housing, fostering mixed-use development, and enhancing the quality of life for current and future residents.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) outlines key development objectives designed to maximize the site's potential and ensure a transformative impact on the community. These include:

A minimum of 25 percent on-site affordable housing units, contributing to inclusive and accessible living opportunities in the neighborhood

A mix of residential and commercial spaces that reflect the area's needs and character, providing amenities and services to support residents and enliven the streetscape

Incorporation of community spaces to foster a sense of belonging and social interaction among residents and visitors

Preservation of the Intrepid Museum's parking and pedestrian bridge access rights, ensuring seamless integration with existing cultural and recreational assets

Building form and facades designed to create a vibrant and varied streetscape, enhancing the visual appeal and walkability of the neighborhood

Representative Jerry Nadler said, “It is no secret that New Yorkers are facing a housing crisis, and the transformation of a state-owned surface level parking lot on 12th Avenue across from the Intrepid into a mix of residential and commercial development with at least 25% affordable is a win for the entire City. This Hell’s Kitchen property is one of the largest undeveloped parcels on the far west side and its transformation will create a vibrant mixed-use development, while also ensuring that the Intrepid retains its needed parking and access for them and the community to the Hudson River Park with pedestrian bridge access.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I’m pleased to see more affordable housing is coming to the West Side of Manhattan. The plan announced by Governor Hochul and Empire State Development will transform over 50,000 square feet of a state parking lot into new affordable and market rate housing, as well as amenities and support services for the neighborhood. I look forward to working with Community Board 4 and Empire State Development throughout the process to help bring this project to life.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “What the world needs now, is a whole lot more housing. Between Donald Trump’s prohibitive steel tariffs and devastating layoffs and cuts at HUD, the federal government is making it incredibly difficult to build housing during a national affordability crisis. That’s why I’m glad to welcome plans for a new residential building in my Assembly district – one that offers both much-needed affordable housing and commercial growth on the far West Side of Manhattan. However, we cannot stop here – I continue to urge the Governor to identify and map potential underutilized or vacant land for housing opportunities across the state.”

Council Member Erik Bottcher said, “It’s exciting to see even more new affordable housing being proposed in our community. Governor Hochul and Empire State Development’s initiative will transform a surface parking lot into desperately needed housing, along with essential services and community resources. I’m eager to work with Community Board 4 and Empire State Development to support this project and help bring it to completion.”

Manhattan Community Board 4 Chair Jessica Chait said, “Manhattan Community Board 4's Affordable Housing Plan has championed utilizing underdeveloped and unused city- and state-owned land as one of the most effective ways to create the housing New Yorkers desperately need, and we are delighted that the Governor has directed Empire State Development to advance on projects like this. We look forward to working with ESD and its partners to develop a project that produces real homes and community benefits while also respecting the historic neighborhood of Hell's Kitchen.”

Advancing Governor Hochul's Comprehensive Housing Agenda

The project builds on the Governor’s bold vision to expand the state’s housing supply through innovative measures such as the Pro-Housing Communities Program and Executive Order 30, which promote barrier-breaking solutions to spur much-needed development. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured landmark agreements that include new tax incentives for Upstate communities, targeted relief to create additional housing in New York City, and a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property. An additional $600 million in statewide funding and new protections for renters and homeowners underscore the Governor’s commitment to affordability and equity.

These efforts build upon the Governor’s FY23 five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan aimed at creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes — including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations — and electrifying an additional 50,000 units. To date, more than 55,000 homes have been created or preserved under this initiative. The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program, making Pro Housing Certification a prerequisite for municipalities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Currently, 275 communities have been certified, including New York City — reflecting a growing statewide commitment to addressing New York’s critical housing needs.