Plasma Feed Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.14% to reach US$3.518 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, plasma feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% and is expected to reach US$3.518 billion by 2030.Plasma feed is a kind of animal feed that is valuable for its rich source of nutrients as well as protein for building and repairing muscles, immunoglobins for boosting the immune system in young animals, and amino acids for growth, among others. It is prepared with whole blood from which plasma is separated through centrifuge it from cells. It is then treated with anticoagulants and spray dried; the blood is collected from healthy animals which are slaughtered for consumption by humans. Plasma feed is helpful for animals to upgrade feed efficiency, decrease dependence on antibodies, and enhance gut health in animals.The plasma feed market is expected to witness growth at a considerable pace due to diverse factors, primarily with the rise in demand for food that is free of antibiotics and increasing environmental concerns. Consumers are growing aware of the risks associated with the overuse of antibiotics in animal husbandry such as antimicrobial resistance in humans. This trend is leading to a rise in demand for plasma feed as it provides a beneficial alternative for enhancing animal health naturally leading to the prevention of diseases. In addition, the increasing environmental concern associated with the animal slaughter sector is also promoting growth in this market as the by-products of animals are utilized for plasma feed production.The development of plasma feed is also creating opportunities for the growth of the market during the projected period. For instance, in October 2024. SteinCares partnered with Biotest to provide access to Latin America of plasma-derived products with Haemoctinbeing the first biological product offered by the company in the segment leading to an increase in its specialty care therapies in the region.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plasma-feed-market The plasma feed market based on source is divided into porcine, bovine, and others. The porcine segment is expected to have a major market share which is the presence of valuable nutrients such as protein, essential amino acids content as well as immunoglobins. These ingredients provide positive effect than an average daily feed as they lead to improving the animal's immune system and growth with the overall health of animals. It will witness continuous growth in demand as the requirement for high-quality and natural animal feed increases.By application, the plasma feed market can be classified into swine-feed, pet-feed, aqua-feed, and others. The swine feed segment is significant as plasma feed benefits in improving the growth performance and gut health of piglets and is driven by the increasing husbandry of healthy pigs for human consumption. The pet-feed is witnessing an increase due to the rise in the humanization of pets by consumers as well as the demand for high-quality and nutritious pet feed by their owners. Meanwhile, aqua feed is also demanding plasma feed to enhance the health and growth of the farmed shrimp and fish.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the plasma feed market is growing significantly. This is due to a rise in the production of livestock, growing awareness of animal nutrition, and a rise in pet ownership across the region. Countries such as China, Thailand, and India are significant producers of livestock like poultry, pork, and aquaculture husbandry which is leading to a rise in demand for high-quality animal feeds like plasma feed. There is a rise in the adoption of healthy and antibiotic-free feed ingredients like plasma feed among the region due to increasing awareness of animal nutrients and health concerns leading to substantial expansion in the regional market during the projected period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the plasma feed market have been covered as APC, Veos Group, Darling Ingredients Inc., Lican Food, EccoFeed LLC, Lihme Protein Solutions, and VitalFluid, and among others.The plasma feed market is analyzed into the following segments:• By Sourceo Porcineo Bovineo Others• By Applicationo Swine-feedo Pet-feedo Aqua-feedo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• APC• Darling Ingredients Inc.• EccoFeed LLC• Lican Food• Lihme Protein Solutions• VitalFluid• Veos GroupReasons for Buying this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Aquafeed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/aquafeed-market • Global Poultry Feed Premix Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-poultry-feed-premix-market • Swine Feed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/swine-feed-market • Gluten Feed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/gluten-feed-market • Feed Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-additives-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 