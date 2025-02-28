Great Kids Inc. Advocates on Capitol Hill

Jennifer Hayes and Bethany Huffstutler visit Capitol Hill.

Advocates for Modernization of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and Continued Support for MIECHV

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives from Great Kids Inc. traveled to the Capitol to meet with Congressional and other officials during Hill Visits at the 2025 National Home Visiting Summit. The representatives advocated for updates to the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), also known as the Family Care Credit. The CDCTC, which has not been updated since 2001, is the only tax credit designed to help working parents offset the high cost of childcare. With the major provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 set to expire in 2025, this year presents a critical opportunity for Congress to modernize the CDCTC and better support working families with young children.“The cost of raising a child has significantly increased. It’s even more difficult when you can’t afford quality childcare. These tax credits would help families offset the costs associated with raising a child and finding childcare solutions that work best for their family,” said Jennifer Hayes, Director of Product Management at Great Kids. “Research shows that the early years matter. Having secure relationships with trusted adults gives kids the foundation they need to develop the confidence necessary for lifelong success.”During their meetings, Great Kids Inc. representatives emphasized that tax reform, alongside robust federal funding for childcare programs, is essential to ensuring families can find and afford the childcare options they need. With bipartisan support for increasing the CDCTC, now is the time for lawmakers to act. A 2024 national poll by the First Five Years Fund (FFYF) found that 76% of voters support increasing the CDCTC, including 62% of Republicans, 74% of Independents, and 92% of Democrats. Additionally, lawmakers from both parties introduced legislation in the previous Congress to modernize the credit, laying the groundwork for action in the current session.In addition to advocating for CDCTC updates, Great Kids Inc. also expressed appreciation for Congress’ recent reauthorization of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program and its historic funding increases. MIECHV remains a vital program supporting families across the country, and while funding has been secured through FY 2027, its long-term success depends on the strength of complementary federal programs that together create a comprehensive support system for families.“During our visits to the hill, we had the opportunity to not only thank our congressional leaders for reauthorizing MEICHV, but we were able to highlight how home visiting impacts communities, families, and children,” said Bethany Huffstutler, Product Development Manager at Great Kids. “As a partner of home visiting programs and previous home visitors ourselves, we provided real-life examples of how home visiting strengthens families and helps children feel safe and secure, loved and valued, curious and capable.”Great Kids Inc. also urged lawmakers to provide additional guidance to states on meeting the MIECHV funding match, ensuring continued and expanded access to these essential services. Looking ahead, Great Kids Inc. stressed the importance of prioritizing MIECHV in the next reauthorization cycle in 2027 and working toward further program expansion to support more families in need.Great Kids Inc. remains committed to advocating for policies that support early childhood development and will continue working with lawmakers and stakeholders to ensure families have the resources they need.For more information or to schedule an interview with a representative from Great Kids Inc., please contact Antoinette Bolen at 715.679.8390 Ext 133 or info@greatkidsinc.net.About Great Kids Inc.Great Kids Inc. is a leading organization dedicated to promoting childhood development through research-based programs, training, and advocacy. By supporting families and professionals in early childhood education, Great Kids Inc. works to ensure that all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

