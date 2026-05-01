Great Kids Launches Circle of Hope for Group-Based Recovery

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Evidence-informed support for organizations serving families affected by substance use

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Kids, Inc., a leader in evidence-based parenting and early childhood development resources, announced the release of Circle of Hope, a new group-based curriculum designed to support caregivers navigating substance use recovery to strengthen relationships with their children.Circle of Hope reflects decades of research and practice in early childhood development, trauma-informed care, and family-centered recovery. The curriculum was developed with input from leading experts in the field, including Hendrée Jones, PhD, an internationally-recognized researcher in substance use disorders and family-focused treatment, with more than two decades of NIH-funded research and leadership in advancing care for pregnant and parenting women and their children.“Families affected by substance use are often navigating complex challenges while working to rebuild stability,” said David Bird, Chief Executive Officer at Great Kids. “Circle of Hope equips organizations with a structured way to support caregivers—helping them strengthen their parenting skills, build supportive peer connections, and focus on what matters most: their relationship with their child.”While many recovery programs focus on individual treatment, fewer offer structured, evidence-informed support that centers the parent–child relationship. Circle of Hope was developed in collaboration with experts and informed by feedback from the field to meet this need.The curriculum is designed for use in:• Residential and outpatient substance use recovery programs• Family-centered treatment settings• Child welfare and reunification programs• Community-based family support organizationsThrough guided group sessions, caregivers engage in meaningful conversations, practical activities, and reflection designed to strengthen attachment, build confidence, and support long-term recovery. The curriculum is designed to be both practical and scalable—helping organizations provide consistent, high-quality support without adding significant burden to staff. Circle of Hope is now available for organizations ready to strengthen support for families in recovery.For more information, visit GreatKidsInc.org ###About Great KidsGreat Kids, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities nurture strong relationships between children and their caregivers. The organization provides evidence-based curricula, training, and resources to professionals working with children and families, with a focus on promoting positive parenting and family relationships.

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