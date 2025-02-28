Cold-Form Blister Packaging Market projected to surpass US$5.672 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.03%

The cold-form blister packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from US$4.232 billion in 2025 to US$5.672 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cold-form blister packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% and is expected to reach US$5.672 billion by 2030.In cold form blister packing, a laminated film is molded using a stamp. Laminated films composed of various materials, including aluminum, oriented-polyamide, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene , and PFT, are used in cold-form blister packing. A film that has been laminated stretches and keeps its form. Products in several industries, including healthcare, electronics and semiconductors, food, consumer goods, and others, are packaged using cold-form blister technology for a barrier against water vapor, oxygen, and light is provided by cold-form blister packaging.The cold form blister packaging market is expanding due to various reasons such as growing demand in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, semiconductors and others. The growing consumer awareness of ecologically friendly packaging is driving the market growth. The growing advancement in blister packaging technology is another factor that is driving the demand for cold form blister packaging.There are growing product innovations and technological advancements in the cold form blister packaging market. The market is growing towards sustainable packaging solutions. For example, In June 2024, Aluflexpack AG developed a sustainable packaging innovation primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry. There are growing collaborations between market players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cold-form-blister-packaging-market The cold-form blister packaging market by material is segmented into Aluminum, PVC, PP and Others. Aluminium is the most widely used material as it has high barrier resistance against moisture, light, oxygen and contaminants. PVC is anticipated to grow due to its cost-effectiveness and wide use in many industries, however, market growth can be impacted due to growing environmental concerns over PVC. The polypropylene segment is anticipated to grow due to its chemical resistance properties making it as suitable for packaging with less environmental impacts. Other include various other materials such as PET that have a smaller market share while the market is having growing traction.The cold-form blister packaging market by application is segmented into Consumer Goods, Food and Pharmaceuticals. In consumer goods, cold form blister packaging is used in small electronic components, batteries, cosmetics and personal care products. This constitutes a smaller share of the market; however, the market is growing more particularly in high-value consumer goods. During the forecast period, pharmaceuticals will continue to constitute a major share of the market as cold-form blister packaging is widely used in pharmaceuticals for extended shelf-life and various regulator compliance. The food segment is anticipated to grow significantly particularly in premium foods for extended freshness.Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly. There are growing government initiatives to support healthcare facilities. High levels of disposable income and rising urbanization are impacting the market's growth. The broad access to primary components, the enormous need for cold-form blister packing equipment, and the existence of large enterprises have supported regional market expansion. While. There is a growing trend in the North American region as well. the cold-form blistering package market in the North American region has advanced owing to ongoing product development and specialized R&D centers for studying future-ready items for the industry.The report includes the major players operating in the cold-form blister packaging market: Bilcare Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Perlen Packaging, Uhlmann Group, Westrock, Constantia Flexibles, Schreiner Group, Dow Chemical Company, Amcor Plc and Visipak.The cold-form blister packaging market is analyzed into the following segments:• By Materialo Aluminumo PVCo PPo Others• By End-Usero Consumer Goodso Foodo Pharmaceutical• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Bilcare Limited• Sonoco Products Company• Perlen Packaging• Uhlmann Group• Westrock• Constantia Flexibles• Schreiner Group• Dow Chemical Company• Amcor Plc• VisipakReasons for Buying this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-blister-packaging-market • Global Thermoformed Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-thermoformed-blister-packaging-market • Global Food Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-food-blister-packaging-market • Consumer Goods Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-consumer-goods-blister-packaging-market • Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-blister-packaging-market About Us:Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 