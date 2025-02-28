Council Supports the Future of Boston’s Parent Mentor Program

Since its launch in 2017, the Parent Mentor Program (PMP) has become a cornerstone of community engagement and student support in Boston Public Schools (BPS). By fostering strong partnerships among parents, teachers, and school administrators, the program has positively impacted both students and families, providing crucial academic and economic opportunities.

Each year, the PMP matches Parent Mentors with teachers to offer direct support to students in small groups or one-on-one. This collaboration results in over 12,000 hours of direct support to approximately 800 students annually.

Operated by St. Stephen’s Youth Programs (SSYP), a national leader in family and community engagement, the PMP has become a model for similar initiatives across the country. SSYP’s high standards for service delivery and commitment to excellence have made this program a success, with Boston serving as an example of how community-based, family-centered initiatives can be both transformative and scalable.

One of the key benefits of the program is its alignment with BPS's FY26 Budget priority of creating “A Network of Caring and Supportive Adults.” The program not only provides educational support to students but also nurtures a school environment where engaged adults foster success. Parent Mentors, all Boston residents, receive job skills training and a living wage while participating. Additionally, they gain leadership skills, early literacy training, and teaching workshops, which lead to career opportunities. Nearly 40% of Parent Mentors transition into roles such as paraprofessionals, lunch monitors, and bus monitors, with further career development opportunities.

However, the program’s continued success is at risk with the anticipated cessation of ESSER funds in FY26, which would place the financial burden on individual schools.

The Council adopted a resolution in support of prioritizing funding for PMP, urging the inclusion of at least $476,000 in the BPS FY26 Budget to sustain the current scale of the program.