City Council Approves Grants for School Upgrades and Black Male Advancement Programs

The Council approved two orders authorizing the City of Boston to accept and expend grant funding to support school infrastructure improvements and youth opportunity programs.

The first grant, awarded by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Technology Center (MassCEC), provides up to $1,519,383 for construction work related to improving HVAC systems at the Otis School in East Boston. The funding will support upgrades to the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The Council also authorized the city to accept and expend a $25,000 grant from the The Obama Foundation. The grant will be administered by the City’s Black Male Advancement initiative and will fund efforts focused on educational achievement, workforce readiness, safety, mentorship, and other locally defined priorities that contribute to long-term success for boys and young men of color.

Together, the grants support both facility improvements in Boston Public Schools and programs that promote opportunity and long-term success for young people across the City.