Minister Dean Macpherson concludes successful working visit to Middle East

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has concluded a successful working visit to the Middle East.

Over a period of seven days, the Minister’s delegation held more than 25 meetings with three ministries, four state agencies, and four sovereign wealth funds worth a combined estimated $1.6 trillion.

The Minister said the visit demonstrates his commitment to attracting an additional R100 billion in private sector infrastructure investment during the seventh administration.

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has concluded his working visit across the Middle East, where he visited Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. During his visit, he held more than 25 meetings with three ministries, four state agencies, over 11 companies, and four sovereign wealth funds with an estimated combined value of roughly $1.6 trillion.

“The highly successful visit to the Middle East demonstrates that we are taking concrete action to attract additional infrastructure and real estate investment to South Africa at a time of fiscal constraints. Many of the ministers, state agencies, and companies we engaged with had not met with South African representatives in several years. Encouragingly, many expressed a willingness to sign memorandums of understanding and visit South Africa in the near future. Of particular interest was the Qatari Department of Public Works offering their skills and knowledge to our Department through a formal agreement, which we hope to conclude by May 2025,” said Minister Macpherson.

The Minister's visit aligns with his commitment to attracting an additional R100 billion in private sector infrastructure investment during the seventh administration. This investment will support his vision of turning South Africa into a construction site, driving economic growth and creating jobs.

The Minister was joined by:

Limpopo MEC for Public Works & Infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene

Chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembubuhle Ntuli

Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Mameetse Masemola

“However, the real work now begins—turning these engagements into tangible results, such as finalising financing agreements with foreign entities, facilitating knowledge exchange to accelerate infrastructure delivery, and concluding the terms of the memorandums of understanding. It is crucial that South Africans see the benefits of this visit as soon as possible, and I look forward to Infrastructure South Africa and the Department playing a meaningful role in achieving these goals.”

The Minister emphasised his commitment to strengthening South Africa’s relationships with the Middle East, highlighting the region’s untapped potential for investment into our new government real estate development program, which seeks to leverage government-owned properties for massive private sector development.

Among the strategies under consideration is establishing a more consistent South African infrastructure presence in the Middle East.

“I look forward to visiting the Middle East regularly in the years ahead as we accelerate efforts to attract additional infrastructure investment to South Africa. Our foremost priority at the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure remains driving economic growth to create jobs, which we believe will be achieved through strategic infrastructure investment. By working together, we are building a better South Africa.”

For enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Nombulelo Nyathela

Infrastructure SA: Chief Director, External Relations and Communication

Cell: 060 503 4933

E-mail: NombuleloN@InfrastructureSA.org

#GovZAUpdates