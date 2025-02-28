Auxein Elevates Its Leadership Position, launched Innovative Orthopedic Solutions in Sports Medicine

Auxein launched MENI-FIX 20° Curved Needle and the AUXILOCK® GFS Ultimate Mini Button

Auxein launched MENI-FIX 20° Curved Needle & AUXILOCK® GFS Ultimate Mini Button- Designed to transform patient care through innovation & cutting-edge technology

DELHI, INDIA, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auxein, a global leader in innovative medical technology, proudly announced the launch of its range of orthopedic solutions. This launch includes new products designed to transform patient care through innovation, excellence, and cutting-edge technology. The newly introduced products include the MENI-FIX 20° Curved Needle and the AUXILOCK® GFS Ultimate Mini Button. With these cutting-edge innovative products, Auxein is propelling the next generation of orthopedic excellence forward with unmatched energy and enthusiasm.

Product Highlights:

1. The MENI-FIX All Inside Meniscal Repair – 20° Curved Needle launched by Auxein is optimally shaped to allow vertical mattress sutures to be inserted on either the femoral or tibial surfaces of the meniscus. Some of the key features of the same are as follows:

• MENI-FIX All-Inside Meniscal Repair System includes two 0.9mm PEEK anchors with a pretied, self-sliding knot comprised of #2-0, UHMWPE Biobraid Suture.

• The delivery needles are available in Curved, Straight, and Reverse Curved designs.

• The curved and reverse curved designs allow the surgeon to rotate the needle tip away from the neurovascular structures when penetrating the meniscus, reducing the risk of neurovascular injury.

• The Curved delivery needle is optimally shaped to allow vertical mattress sutures to be inserted on either the femoral or tibial surfaces of the meniscus, while the Reverse Curved delivery needle is most useful for repairing tears on the tibial surface and more anterior located tears.

• It features a built-in, adjustable depth penetration limiter that can be set from 8mm to 18mm from the tip of the needle.

• The use of the meniscal depth probe in conjunction with the adjustable depth penetration limiter allows controlled delivery of the implants.

AUXILOCK® GFS Ultimate Mini Button With Brace newly launched by Auxein, this innovative implant provides enhanced handling characteristics and superior resistance to graft abrasion and tissue pull-through compared to traditional round sutures. It is designed with precision in mind, featuring an adjustable-loop mechanism that facilitates incremental tensioning of the graft construct even after cortical fixation, ensuring optimal tensioning and stability. The AUXILOCK® GFS Ultimate Mini Button is an innovative Titanium button available in a 12mm length and 3.9mm width

Elated on the launch of these innovative orthopedic solutions, Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein, said, “At Auxein, we're not just committed to revolutionizing medical technology—we're driven by it! Our relentless pursuit of innovation within orthopedic and arthroscopy solutions is elevating patient care across the globe. Through cutting-edge research, advanced manufacturing, and a keen understanding of healthcare needs, we're shaping the future of the orthopedic industry. Our new product range stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to precision, performance, and exceptional patient outcomes."

About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia’s First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification for its Trauma Orthopaedic Solutions for Trauma Plating, Screws, and Nailing Systems

For more information about Auxein please visit: https://www.auxein.com/

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: https://www.dais.academy/

Media Contact: Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.