Auxein Elevates Its Leadership Position, launched a Range of Innovative Orthopedic Solutions at Arab Health 2025

Auxein Elevates Its Leadership Position with the Launch of a Range of Innovative Orthopedic Solutions at Arab Health 2025

Launched Flykuter Type 1, 2.8 Knotless Push-in Anchor, Knot Pusher with Suture Cutter, Osteotomy Plate, Patella Plating System,& Reusable Suture Passer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transforming Patient Care with Innovation, Excellence, and Cutting-Edge Technology

Auxein Medical, a global leader in innovative medical technology, proudly announced the launch of its range of orthopedic solutions at the Arab Health 2025 event earlier today in Dubai. The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27th to 30th, 2025, features Auxein Medical’s cutting-edge solutions at Stall Number C.C99. This range of innovative products includes the Flykuter Type 1, 2.8 Knotless Push-in Anchor, Knot Pusher with Suture Cutter, Osteotomy Plate, Patella Plating System, and Reusable Suture Passer—all designed to transform patient care through innovation, excellence, and cutting-edge technology.

Some of the unique features of these products are as follows:

1. Flykuter Type 1: This product features a flipping drill tip. The Flykuter is available in sizes ranging from 6.5 mm to 12 mm (in 0.5 mm increments). A revolutionary Instrument designed to elevate orthopaedic surgery. Supports Faster Recovery. Precise placement minimizes trauma to surrounding tissues.

2. 2.8 Knotless Push-in Anchor: The AUXILOCK® knotless push-in anchors provide a step-saving alternative to conventional knotted suture anchors, making them ideal for Bankart and SLAP repairs. Made from PEEK OPTIMA® and PEEK CF Material, these anchors are available in diameters of 2.8 mm, offering intraoperative flexibility. The knotless technology eliminates the knot stacks associated with soft tissue irritation.

3. Knot Pusher with Suture Cutter: The Knot Pusher with Suture Cutter helps to assist with tensioning the Suture knot in Meniscal Repair. It comes with a cutting lever, an outer cutting shaft, and an inner suture management shaft.

4. Osteotomy Plate: The AV-Wiselock Osteotomy Medial High Tibia Plate is a low-profile, anatomical variable-angle plate. It is designed to accommodate precise placement during osteotomy surgeries.

5. Patella Plating System: The 2.7mm AV-Wiselock anterior patella plates are contoured Variable Angle Locking plates, designed to stabilize patellar fractures. These plates are available in six variations: small size with 13 holes, 16 holes, and 19 holes, standard size with 19 holes, 22 holes, and 25 holes.

Reusable Suture Passer. The reusable suture passer is used to pass sutures through tissue during arthroscopic procedures like Bankart, SLAP & Rotator Cuff Repairs, providing flexibility for different surgical approaches. Multiple Curve Needle Options offers flexibility depending on the surgical approach, with variations from 25-degree, 45-degree, Left & Right configuration, including a straight option.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein Medical, commented on the launch: "At Auxein, our commitment to revolutionizing medical technology drives us to constantly innovate within orthopedic and arthroscopy solutions, enhancing patient care across the globe. Through cutting-edge research, advanced manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs, we’re shaping the future of Orthopedic industry. The launch of our new range reflects our unwavering dedication to precision, performance, and patient outcomes. Featuring groundbreaking products like the Flykuter, Knotless Push-in Anchor, and Reusable Suture Passer, etc., these innovative products are designed to simplify complex procedures, reduce surgery time, and enhance safety. With these new products, Auxein is not just leading, but driving the next generation of orthopedic excellence.”

About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia’s First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification for its Trauma Orthopaedic Solutions for Trauma Plating, Screws, and Nailing Systems

Media Contact:

Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

