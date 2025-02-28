Modulos AG Appoints Massimo Pellegrino as Chief Strategy Officer

Logo Modulos

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulos AG, a Swiss pioneer in AI governance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Massimo Pellegrino as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Massimo brings extensive leadership experience in digital transformation and AI initiatives, having held executive roles at Hewlett Packard, PwC, and Intellera Consulting. In his new role, he will lead Modulos’s strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and further its mission of providing AI governance-as-a-service through innovative tooling and platforms.

Massimo Pellegrino’s Leadership Background:

• Hewlett Packard (HP) – Former Worldwide Vice President, where he guided global strategy and drove digital transformation initiatives. His tenure at HP showcased his ability to lead large-scale technology programs on a global stage.

• PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) – Partner and New Ventures Lead focused on AI services. In this role, he drove innovation management efforts and helped organizations adopt emerging AI technologies responsibly.

• Intellera Consulting – Partner overseeing international digital innovation strategies. He has extensive experience in emerging technologies and innovation management, including the ethical development, assessment, and uptake of AI solutions.

This breadth of experience has made Massimo a recognized expert in driving digital transformation and establishing effective AI governance frameworks. His expertise in ethical AI and innovation aligns perfectly with Modulos AG’s vision of enabling trustworthy AI adoption. Modulos’ platform-driven approach to AI governance – offering a comprehensive suite of tools and AI agents to help organizations implement, monitor, and maintain AI systems – resonates with Massimo’s background in delivering technology-driven governance solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Massimo to the Modulos leadership team. His track record in innovation and his deep understanding of AI governance will be invaluable as we scale our platform and help organizations build effective AI governance frameworks,” said Kevin Schawinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Modulos AG. “Massimo’s strategic insight will strengthen our mission to empower organizations with the tools they need to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape and innovate responsibly.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Modulos,” said Massimo Pellegrino. “Modulos is at the forefront of AI governance, and I share the team’s passion for making responsible AI accessible. I look forward to leveraging my experience to guide Modulos’ strategic growth and to further our mission of delivering best-in-class AI governance solutions. Together with this talented team, we will help organizations worldwide navigate new AI regulations confidently and drive innovation with trust.”

In his capacity as CSO, Massimo will oversee strategic planning, partnerships, and product direction to support Modulos’s growth in the AI governance market. He will focus on expanding Modulos’s global footprint and ensuring that the Modulos AI Governance Platform continues to meet the needs of organizations seeking to comply with emerging AI regulations such as the EU AI Act. His leadership will be key in strengthening Modulos’s offering of AI governance as a service, enabling clients to integrate governance seamlessly into their AI projects.



About Modulos AG

Modulos AG, founded in 2018, is a Swiss technology company pioneering AI governance solutions. The Modulos AI Governance Platform unifies compliance officers, data scientists, risk managers, and business users in a single collaborative environment, streamlining compliance with frameworks like the EU AI Act and ISO 42001. Through its Agentic AI capabilities, the platform automates routine tasks and enables proactive risk management, helping organizations maintain continuous compliance efficiently. As a result, Modulos helps clients avoid economic, legal, and reputational risks, fostering trust and long-term success in their AI initiatives.

