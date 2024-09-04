Submit Release
Modulos AG Names Simone Severini Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder

Image featuring Simone Severini, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Co-Founder of Modulos AG.

Logo Modulos

Modulos AG Names Simone Severini Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder to Lead International Expansion and Next Funding Round

ZURICH , SWITZERLAND, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulos AG, a leader in developing AI products and services in a new regulated environment, is delighted to announce the appointment of Simone Severini as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and his recognition as the third Co-founder, joining Kevin Schawinski and Ce Zhang. This appointment acknowledges Simone’s significant contributions to Modulos’ growth and success.

Simone Severini has been a key figure in Modulos’ journey from the beginning. His deep involvement in product conception and execution has been essential to the company’s success. Going beyond his role, Simone has consistently taken on a wide range of responsibilities, demonstrating exceptional dedication and leadership across all levels of the organization.

As CRO, Simone will focus on driving the company’s growth, scaling its operations, and executing its vision to enable AI in a new regulated era.

“We are excited to see Simone take on this new role. His leadership and broad expertise are essential as we move forward in scaling up the company and realizing our vision of helping organizations build effective AI governance.” said Kevin Schawinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Modulos AG.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder at Modulos. I look forward to driving our growth and empowering global AI innovation in a new regulated era, alongside a team of incredibly talented individuals.” said Simone Severini.

In his new role, Simone will play a crucial part in advancing Modulos’ purpose: enabling global AI innovation by helping organizations navigate AI regulatory landscapes. By doing so, Modulos aims to foster growth and technological advancement worldwide, ensuring that companies can overcome AI regulatory challenges and innovate responsibly.

Modulos AG Names Simone Severini Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder

