ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025: Premier Events for Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Across Asia & the Middle East

Connecting global industry leaders, ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025 will drive insights, networking, and business growth in bitumen, base oil, and logistics.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil & Lubricants (ABBL) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok organized by Petrosil and Enmore and the AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention and Exhibition in Dubai Organized by Petrosil Group are set to be the must-attend industry events of 2025, bringing together the biggest players in bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics.

These high-impact gatherings will serve as a key platform for industry leaders, refiners, traders, and supply chain professionals to explore new trade routes, pricing trends, and technological advancements shaping the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics sectors across Southeast Asia, India, China, and the Middle East.

ABBL Bangkok 2025 jointly organized by Petrosil and Enmore will feature expert speaker presentations covering key industry topics, including sustainability in lubricants, base oil market trends and opportunities, bitumen packaging innovations, waterproofing solutions in the Middle East, and emerging developments in EV lubricants. Industry leaders will also provide insights into the Indian bitumen market, APAC-Middle East trade dynamics, and China’s bitumen sourcing requirements and road material technologies. These sessions will offer critical market intelligence and strategic guidance for stakeholders across the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics sectors.

Rapid Growth in Bitumen & Base Oil Markets Across Asia & the Middle East

The bitumen and base oil sectors in Asia and the Middle East are experiencing significant expansion, fueled by booming infrastructure projects, rising industrial demand, and increasing global trade flows.

India remains one of the largest bitumen consumers, with massive infrastructure investments driving demand. The government’s continued focus on highway expansion, smart cities, and road maintenance ensures sustained growth in the sector.

Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is emerging as a key trading hub for bitumen and lubricants, with rapid urbanization boosting transportation and road development projects.

The Middle East continues to be a crucial supplier and exporter of bitumen and base oils, particularly with increased shipments to India, China, and Africa. The region's advanced refining capacity and favorable trade policies make it a central player in global supply chains.

China remains one of the world's largest importers and consumers of base oils and bitumen, with its expanding industrial, automotive, and infrastructure sectors driving demand.

"As infrastructure development, industrial growth, and transportation networks expand across Southeast Asia, India, China and the Middle East, there is a pressing need for greater collaboration between industry stakeholders. ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai will provide an exclusive gateway for businesses to connect, trade, and explore the latest innovations in the market," said Riaz Lawyer, Director of Petrosil Group.

Event Details & Highlights

📍 ABBL Bangkok 2025 – April 24, 2025 | Siam Kempinski Hotel, Thailand

📍 AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention and Exhibition – Dubai 2025 – October 29, 2025 | Conrad Dubai, UAE

These power-packed events will feature:

✔ Expert panel discussions & keynote sessions led by top industry executives

✔ In-depth market insights on pricing, supply-demand trends, and trade policies

✔ Premium networking opportunities connecting refiners, traders, shippers, and suppliers

✔ A dedicated exhibition space for global players to showcase products, innovations, and services

✔ Focus on logistics & supply chain challenges impacting global trade flows

Who Should Attend?

These conferences will bring together key stakeholders from across the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics sectors, including:

✔ Refiners & Blenders – Engaging with global buyers and traders

✔ Bitumen & Base Oil Traders – Exploring new sourcing and supply chain opportunities

✔ Shipping & Logistics Companies – Connecting with suppliers and optimizing trade routes

✔ Road Construction & Infrastructure Firms – Understanding market dynamics and procurement trends

✔ Lubricants Manufacturers & Distributors – Expanding business networks in fast-growing regions

✔ Additive Suppliers

✔ Government & Regulatory Bodies – Gaining insights into trade policies and industry regulations

✔ Investors & Consultants – Identifying new market opportunities in Asia and the Middle East

Petrosil’s Global Industry Presence

With registered offices in the UAE and India, Petrosil has built a trusted reputation in the petroleum and commodity sectors, offering business intelligence, trade data, and global industry events. Major corporations have been valued subscribers to Petrosil’s market intelligence platforms and active participants in its events, recognizing the company’s deep industry expertise.

Secure Your Spot

With limited exhibition spaces and sponsorship opportunities remaining, industry players are encouraged to reserve their participation early.

For more details and registration:

🌍 www.abblconferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com

