Additional Weekend Restrictions (Phoenix area) Feb. 28-March 3

PHOENIX – In addition to improvement project closures listed in ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for the Phoenix area, the following restrictions are scheduled on other regional highways this weekend (Feb. 28-March 3): Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) frontage road (Price Road) closed between Southern Avenue and Fremont Drive near US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (March 1-2) for pavement maintenance. Consider alternate routes including southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 in Tempe closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (March 1) for barrier maintenance. Consider alternate routes including going westbound on I-10, exiting at 32nd Street and turning to enter eastbound I-10.

Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange near the Broadway Curve closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (March 1) for barrier maintenance. Drivers can instead use the primary ramps between the two freeways. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

