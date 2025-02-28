NTL Trust Comments on Proposed U.S. ‘Gold Card’ Investment Residency Program

NTL Trust comments how will Gold Card affect investment migration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. government has announced plans to replace the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program with a new “Gold Card”, a proposed $5 million investment-based residency option that may also provide a pathway to citizenship. While full details are expected in the coming weeks, this announcement marks a significant development in the global investment migration landscape.Nicholas Stevens, CEO of NTL Trust, notes that while the Gold Card is still without legal and regulatory framework, it may introduce a new avenue for investor residency."The Gold Card, if implemented, would introduce a new model for economic migration in the U.S. However, it seems to differ from traditional residency and citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programs in structure, regulation, and legal framework." says Stevens.As discussions unfold, industry professionals are evaluating the following aspects:Legislative Process: Will the program require congressional approval, and how might that impact implementation timelines?Investment Threshold: With a proposed price of $5 million—significantly higher than the EB-5’s previous $1 million threshold—how will demand be affected?Eligibility & Oversight: What due diligence measures will be in place? Will the program have an annual cap on approvals?While the full framework is yet to be confirmed, this initiative signals a potential shift in U.S. immigration policy toward a more streamlined investment-based model. The global investment migration industry will be closely monitoring developments as further details emergeAbout NTL TrustNTL Trust is a leading global firm specializing in investment migration, international banking, and corporate structuring. With decades of expertise, NTL Trust provides strategic global mobility solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.