NTL Trust Launches Real Estate Hub to Streamline Caribbean Citizenship by Investment

This is more than a real estate site. It’s a reliable, structured resource for affluent families and investors looking for secure, long-term options in a fast-changing world.” — Dan Merriam

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NTL Trust has announced the launch of its new digital platform, the Real Estate Hub, designed to connect global investors with government-approved real estate opportunities eligible for citizenship by investment across the Caribbean.The platform provides access to curated listings in five Caribbean jurisdictions offering CBI programs: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia. Each listing is vetted for program eligibility, allowing users to confidently explore and compare real estate options that qualify for second citizenship.The launch of the Real Estate Hub marks a significant enhancement of NTL Trust’s services, reflecting its 30+ years of experience in the investment migration industry. The company has operated in the Caribbean since the inception of CBI programs in the region and brings extensive on-the-ground knowledge of regulatory frameworks, local markets, and program evolution.“We’ve worked with these programs and real estate developments since their earliest days,” said Nick Stevens, Founder of NTL Trust. “Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how real estate-linked CBI options have matured—from speculative projects to fully built resorts and branded residences. Our goal with this platform is to bring clarity and structure to what can be a complicated decision.”The Real Estate Hub goes beyond standard property listings by offering direct access to licensed professionals, educational resources, and timely updates across the industry.The platform was developed to simplify the real estate component of the citizenship process by offering:A country-filtered search of approved developmentsDirect access to on-ground experts and a free consultation optionEducational tools, including a Newbies Guide to Caribbean Real EstateA news section covering real estate and program updatesDan Merriam, an advisor with Sotheby’s International Realty in the Caribbean, emphasized the evolving priorities of global investors:“With donation thresholds rising in 2024, real estate has firmly positioned itself as the future of Caribbean Citizenship by Investment. Investors today aren’t just seeking a second passport—they’re acquiring prime assets in markets poised for sustained growth and international appeal.”With stricter due diligence requirements and rising demand for tangible investments, real estate has emerged as a preferred route for applicants seeking transparency, long-term value, and lifestyle upside.“This is more than a real estate site,” Dan added. “It’s a reliable, structured resource for affluent families and investors looking for secure, long-term options in a fast-changing world.”The NTL Real Estate Hub is now live and accessible here: https://realestatehub.ntltrust.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.