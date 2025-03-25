NTL Trust Highlights Nevis as a Leading Jurisdiction for Asset Protection

CHARLESTOWN, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As asset protection becomes an increasing priority for high-net-worth individuals, NTL Trust emphasizes the strategic advantages of establishing international trusts in Nevis. With a 30-year track record, NTL Trust helps client's structure secure, compliant, and private trusts under the Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance.Trusts remain a key vehicle for long-term wealth management, offering legal frameworks for safeguarding assets, managing succession, and maintaining confidentiality. However, not all jurisdictions offer the same level of protection or flexibility. Nevis stands out for its robust legal infrastructure, designed specifically to support international asset protection strategies.Why Nevis? A Jurisdiction Designed for Privacy and ProtectionEstablished under the Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance of 1994, Nevis trusts are known for their robust asset protection features, including:Confidentiality: Details of the trust, including settlor and beneficiaries, remain private and protected by law.Tax Exemption: Nevis imposes no income, dividend, or capital gains tax on trust property.Foreign Judgment Protection: Nevis courts do not recognize foreign court rulings, providing an additional layer of legal defense.Spendthrift Clauses and Self-Settled Trusts: These provisions allow settlors to protect assets even if they are also beneficiaries.High Legal Thresholds: Creditors must prove claims “beyond a reasonable doubt” in Nevis courts, where the burden of proof rests with them.As the demand for cross-border wealth structuring grows, Nevis remains a jurisdiction of choice for those seeking efficient, secure, and private trust solutions. For information on how to set up a trust, contact ntltrust.com

