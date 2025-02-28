Squaretalk Welcomes Businesses Left Behind by Avaya’s 200-Seat Requirement

Elie Rubin, Squaretalk CEO. Credit: Eithan Rubin

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading cloud-based contact center software provider, is stepping up to fill the gap left by Avaya’s recent shift to a 200-seat minimum requirement. As businesses search for scalable, cost-effective alternatives, Squaretalk offers a feature-rich, AI-powered platform designed to meet the needs of companies of all sizes.

Avaya’s policy change is forcing many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to seek new communication solutions, and Squaretalk is ready to provide a seamless transition to offset prolonged downtime and service disruptions.

The 5-seat minimum is equally suitable for SMBs, startups, and enterprises. It allows cost-effective optimizations, adaptive solutions, and pricing depending on usage. Unlike traditional enterprise providers, Squaretalk is built for flexibility, ensuring businesses can scale their operations without unnecessary constraints.

“The contact center industry is evolving rapidly, and businesses need solutions that grow with them,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “Avaya’s decision to impose a 200-seat minimum opens the door for more agile platforms like Squaretalk, which offer cutting-edge technology, multichannel capabilities, and a superior customer experience without rigid requirements.”

Squaretalk is committed to making contact center technology more accessible and adaptable to modern business needs. Part of this is offering reliable and affordable multichannel communication - Voice, SMS, WhatsApp, and more. Real-time call and message transcription helps you extract key insights and monitor interactions for compliance, script adherence, and quality assurance.

As the market adjusts to Avaya’s new policy, businesses can rely on Squaretalk’s robust solutions to maintain efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a global provider of cloud-based communication solutions that empowers businesses with seamless, AI-enhanced contact center software. With a strong presence in Europe and emerging expansion in the GCC, Squaretalk helps companies of all sizes enhance their customer interactions with an easy-to-use, scalable platform.

For more information and live demos, visit www.squaretalk.com.

