New project uncovers the impact of small urban green spaces

In October 2024, SEI York researchers Steve Cinderby and Rachel Pateman traveled to Bangkok to collaborate with the local research teams from SEI Asia and the Urban Design and Development Centre﻿ (UDDC). Their mission was to explore potential research sites and assess how different types of pocket parks can serve the city’s diverse communities.

During their visit, the team examined a range of park locations at various stages of development, including:

Repurposed land plots: formerly used as refuse dumps, now being transformed into green community spaces.

Greenspaces under elevated roads: providing much-needed recreation areas in the midst of busy transport networks.

Wetlands earmarked for urban agriculture: offering both social and environmental benefits through community allotments.

This variety of locations presents a unique opportunity to analyse the diverse roles pocket parks play in promoting community interaction, relaxation, and physical activity. By studying parks in different urban contexts, the project aims to understand how specific park features – selected for their diversity in use, accessibility, and environmental challenges – influence accessibility, usage, and overall impact on local health and wellbeing.