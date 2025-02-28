Supervisor of the Future: SupTech Frontiers, an ADBI – Cambridge Alternative Finance Collaboration Network Asia Pacific Course

Registration Form Click to register

Summary

The pace and scale of technological development presents significant opportunities and challenges for financial regulators, particularly in emerging economies. Digital transformation is driving increased competition and collaboration among traditional entities and emerging players, rewiring the regulatory architecture, introducing new business models, and producing profound shifts in market dynamics.

For many officials in government agencies and financial authorities, crafting effective regulatory frameworks, deploying innovative policy tools, and integrating digital tools within the policymaking process in a context of rapid and widespread technological change poses significant challenges. Regulators in developing countries, particularly within the ministries of finance, financial authorities, and macroeconomic regulators, often lack the economic resources, updated skill-sets, and personnel capacity to generate agile, adaptive, and resilient regulation and supervision to unlock opportunities and manage risks in this new environment.

To contribute to bridging this knowledge gap, the ADBI, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL) have designed this course on Supervisor of the Future: SupTech Frontiers.

This course will equip participants with insights into the complexities of emerging supervisory environments and enable them to deploy suptech applications to steer data-driven supervision. Past participants leveraged the highly relevant lessons and capstone projects to bolster the design, implementation, and evaluation of financial regulations in their jurisdictions. The ADBI invites applications from government policymakers, regulators, and financial authority officials from developing member countries of the ADB.

About the collaboration: The ADBI and CCAF have a longstanding partnership in delivering CBT programs at the intersection between finance, regulation, and technology, bringing together 12 cohorts, including 175 ADBI-sponsored participants from over 32 Asian Pacific countries.

Objectives

Participants who complete the course will:

Develop a comprehensive understanding : of the interplay between data, technology, and evolving business models in the financial sector,

: of the interplay between data, technology, and evolving business models in the financial sector, Gain and sharpen their ability : to assess and address fintech and digital asset innovation risks via pragmatic frameworks, and subsequently synthesize digitally-first supervisory responses.

: to assess and address fintech and digital asset innovation risks via pragmatic frameworks, and subsequently synthesize digitally-first supervisory responses. Reframe supervisory processes, frameworks, and approaches : and identify suptech use cases to upgrade or rearchitect existing approaches.

: and identify suptech use cases to upgrade or rearchitect existing approaches. Drive creative, strategic thinking: and integrate an innovation-inspired, digital-first mindset for their agency’s operations.

Target Participants

The course participants will consist of up to 35 government policymakers, regulators, and financial authority officials from developing member countries (DMCs) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The selection criteria focus on government officials drawn from national ministries of finance, financial authorities, central bankers, and macro-economic regulators.

