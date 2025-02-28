Description

The ADB Water and Urban Development Forum 2025 (AWUF2025) is a flagship knowledge sharing event of the ADB taking place in-person from 27-30 May 2025 at the ADB Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

With the theme, Valuing water and enhancing livability in Asia and the Pacific, AWUF 2025 will convene communities of practice from across the Bank’s operations, along with DMC representatives and external experts for a week of interactive engagement on the critical drivers of water and urban development in the region.

This Forum is different. It will comprise master classes, peer to peer clinics, debates and fireside chats; with each session carefully curated to ensure maximum value to its specific audience.

A focus on the new. Asia and the Pacific is the most dynamic region in the world. Achieving resilience, improving livability and delivering just outcomes for all are the challenges of our time. AWUF 2025 will highlight the latest approaches and current progress from across the region towards meeting these objectives.

An immersive experience. Beyond the formal sessions, participants will engage with a unique exhibition, curated for the Forum by the University of Oxford, The Ramon Magsaysay Foundation, Ayala Foundation and ADB partners. A diverse programme of external site visits, social and cultural events is also being prepared.

Objectives

AWUF 2025 aims to foster collaboration and innovation, providing a dynamic platform for addressing critical issues as we approach the final five years before the SDG 2030 deadline.

Target participants

ADB member countries: consultants, consulting firms, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers/traders.

NGOs and civil society organizations, Private sector, government officials, embassy/trade commissioners, think-tanks, institutes, academia, and centers of excellence.

How to register

Use this link to express interest to join in-person.

Costs

There is no fee to participate in the AWUF2025. The ADB organizes the forum for free. Overseas participants, however, are expected to shoulder all travel-related costs and arrangements (including return airfare, hotel accommodation, daily subsistence, ground transport, and appropriate visa, if required) for their participation.

Event organizers / partners

Strategy and Partnerships Team, Water and Urban Development Sector Office, ADB