Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau

AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

On February 26, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani President congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him continued success in...

26 February 2025, 14:56

Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau

