Family Pet Shows ride the tide of increasing pet popularity

Michael Ralbovsky of Rainforest Reptile Shows believes in the hands approach to animal education as demonstrated here at a recent Family Pet show. Ralbovsky wants to change our perceptions of reptiles in general. Gail Mirabella, another regular participant in the events, specializes in training, celebrating and educating about the marvels of rescued dogs. Alpacas are among the many unusual animals you can see at this year's events.

Popular Northeast Pet Showcase Features Entertainment, Education & Shopping

People are turning away from big box stores and mass retail to supporting local artisan-style businesses for everything from alternative food solutions to all sorts of pet accessories and services.” — Karen Garetano, Family Pet Shows Co-Producer

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the country’s top showcases for fur flying entertainment, dog sporting competitions and educational programs designed for the whole family, the Family Pet Show series ( https://www.familypetshows.com ), hits full stride starting tomorrow in Long Island, New York (March 1-2), and the following weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (March 7-9) . All the events feature many special attractions, pet adoptions and outstanding shopping for pet lovers and their pets.“The public we encounter every year is passionate about animals of all kinds,” said show co-producer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows, which runs several similar events in Pennsylvania (one in the Lehigh Valley, one in the Philadelphia suburbs), Massachusetts and New York.Each event includes 100+ special exhibits that feature some of the hottest new products coming out often before they hit the retail shelves. Attendees can bring their dogs (on leashes of course!), and several rescue groups with adoptable pets are a big part of every event. Popular performers and presenters include Gail Mirabella and the Dynamo Dogs, the Dog Lovers Lure Course, TICA Championship Cat Shows, Rainforest Reptile Shows, Piggyvilla, the Helping Wing Parrot Rescue, Gus the Brahman and even a special Alpacas exhibit at some of the events as well as a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids.“One of the hottest trends we’ve noticed this year is more and more boutique mom-and-pop businesses popping up serving all aspects of pet ownership,” says Garetano of Family Pet Shows. “From homemade, custom food solutions to handmade pet accessories, there are more owners turning away from big box stores and mass retail to supporting local artisan-style businesses. It’s driven by social media and old-fashioned word of mouth, and attendees are coming to the show looking for it."Notable community and rescue organizations participating in the 2025 events include Outcast Rescue, A Helping Wing Parrot Rescue, Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue, Tri County Pot Bellied Pig Association, Harnessed to Hope Northern Breeds Rescue, The Lehigh Valley Humane Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA, Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary, Forgotten Felines No More, Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue, Philly Bully Team, Long Island Golden Retriever Rescue, Long Island Parrot Society, Suffolk County SPCA, Last Chance Animal Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Guide Dog Foundation, BARK LLC and many more.“The Garetanos always allow educators like me to teach in a way that is entertaining and fun, “explains Michael Ralbovsky, General Curator/Herpetologist from Rainforest Reptile Shows. “Adults and kids almost don’t realize they are learning. In this era of massive entertainment parks and big destination resorts, these events give a small town and enable families to come together in an intimate environment and have quality family time.”The event goes way beyond the typical scope of dogs and cats and includes Ralbovsky’s exotic reptiles and lizards, rabbits, alpacas, parrot rescue specialists and many other experts on all things pets.“I do dozens of events with my dogs all over the country every year,” says Gail Mirabella, who performs with her prized rescue dogs at almost all the Family Pet Shows annually. “These events have an authentic, genuine feeling – really, they’re run by a family (Karen, Dennis, and their son Joe Garetano) for families who are passionate about dogs and all kinds of other pets. They’re really among the best events I do.”Attendees can do everything from explore (and start) the adoption process, shop for accessories, investigate better and healthier diets for the pets and learn how to train and best care for them – there are even drop-in veterinarians on site.“We always have fun at these events, but we also are strong supporters of responsible pet ownership and humane values when it comes to all issues involving animals and pets,” said Garetano. “We partner with several community organizations, shelters, veterinarians and other animal lovers to educate and inform when it comes to best practices for training, feeding and all aspects of pet care.”The events draw thousands of attendees in each market. For additional information, call (631) 423-0620 or visit www.familypetshows.com About Family Pet ShowsFamily Pet Shows, formerly known as The Horse and Pet Expo, is a family-owned and operated company run by Karen and Dennis Garetano, and their son Joe Garetano. In 1994, after years of publishing Horseworld USA magazine, they launched a horse expo in 1994 in Fort Washington, PA. After two years of successfully producing this show, they expanded the event to include other animals and pets and changed the name to the Horse and Pet Expo and began adding new locations. The company now hosts seven different pet shows annually in New York, New England, and Pennsylvania, and each event draws thousands of dedicated pet lovers. The Garetanos have always been dedicated to making the shows educational and fun, with the goal of teaching importance of responsible pet ownership. They provide complimentary display space to many 501(c)3 rescue and adoption groups to help save many animal lives, and most of the floor space is devoted to entertainment and educational program presented by a wide variety of organizations and performers. They strive to make every show a family and pet friendly pet event like no other they can find in the northeast. www.familypetshows.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.