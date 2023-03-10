The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo is Back March 10-12, 2023
Popular Pet Showcase Features Entertainment, Education & ShoppingOAKS, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo opens today featuring fur flying entertainment, dog sporting fun and educational programs designed for the whole family. The event will again be hosted by the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and features many special attractions, pet adoptions and outstanding shopping for pet lovers and their pets. The event is the largest of a circuit of Family Pet Shows produced in the northeast including Boston, New York and Pennsylvania. The event continues through Sunday March 12th.
“This event is the largest and most popular show we do,” said show co-producer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows. "A lot of people in the industry like to test new products at this particular event, and we really see a lot of the new trends here first."
The many special exhibits always feature some of the hottest new products coming out often before they hit the retail shelves. Pets on leashes are always welcome, and several area rescue groups with adoptable pets will be on hand. Popular performers and presenters include Gail Mirabella and her Dynamo Disc Dogs and a new program, The Dynamo Dogs-All Sorts Dog Sports! The Dog Lovers Lure Course, Rainforest Reptile exhibit, the Rabbit Hopping Pavilion, a special TICA Cat Show and a special Alpacas exhibit are among this year's highlights.
“We always have fun at these events, but we also are strong supporters of responsible pet ownership and humane values when it comes to all issues involving animals and pets,” said Garetano. “We partner with several community organizations, shelters, veterinarians and other animal lovers educate and inform when it comes to best practices for training, feeding and all aspects of pet care.”
Community and rescue organizations participating in the show include the Greater Philadelphia Search & Rescure, Noah’s Ark Rescue & Sanctuary, The Philly Bully Team, The Animal House Project, Forgotten Felines No More, 3 Husketeers Rescue, Brandywine Valley SPCA and several other influential local and regional groups.
The event is expected to draw over 10,000 attendees over the weekend. Tonight is Family Night and kids under 12 are free, and the rest of the weekend adult admission is $15. Kids 4-11 are $6, and those three years and under old are always free. Friday hours are 4pm to 9pm, Saturday, March 11, from 10 am to 7 pm and on Sunday, March 12, from 10 am to 5pm. For additional information, call (631) 423-0620 or visit www.familypetshows.com.
