Arctaris Impact Investors, Housing Diversity Corp. Open LA County’s Largest Master-Leased Affordable Housing Devt

The Liv DTLA development, master-leased by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, provides permanent supportive housing with wraparound services just steps from the Pico Metro Station, ensuring residents have access to transit and opportunity. Liv DTLA, a newly opened 227-unit affordable housing development in Downtown Los Angeles, is strategically located near transit and employment hubs, demonstrating the power of Opportunity Zone investment and public-private collaboration. With a master lease agreement and an innovative financing model, Liv DTLA stands as the largest development of its kind in LA County, setting a precedent for scalable, transit-oriented affordable housing solutions.

Opportunity Zone investment reflects the power of collaboration between public, private, and philanthropic sectors to address the city's housing crisis

Liv DTLA isn't just a building; it's a blueprint for inclusive community development that can be replicated nationally.” — Jonathan Tower

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC (“Arctaris Impact”) and Housing Diversity Corporation (“HDC”) today announced the opening of Liv DTLA, an eight-story, 227-unit affordable housing development designed to address Los Angeles' severe housing shortage. The project was co-sponsored and developed by HDC, a Seattle-based large-scale multifamily real estate manager, while Arctaris Impact, a national impact investment firm with a 15-year track record in underserved communities, provided critical project funding.The privately funded, all-studio housing project, located in an Opportunity Zone at 1411 S. Flower St., is strategically positioned near the Los Angeles Convention Center and Pico Metro Station on the A and E Lines, ensuring residents have convenient transit access. The building’s design maximizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness while providing high levels of livability. Each unit at Liv DTLA features practical amenities including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and air conditioning. "Liv DTLA represents the heart of our mission at Housing Diversity Corporation: creating dignified, high-quality housing that's both affordable and connected to opportunity," said Brad Padden, founder and CEO of Housing Diversity Corporation. "By placing well-designed homes near transit, employment, and essential services, we're not just addressing a housing crisis—we're building the foundation for a more equitable city.""Liv DTLA isn't just a building; it's a blueprint for inclusive community development that can be replicated nationally," stated Jonathan Tower, CEO of Arctaris Impact. "This project has proven that strategic Opportunity Zone investments, coupled with innovative master lease structures, can rapidly unlock affordable housing solutions, fostering dignity and community resilience in the heart of Los Angeles."Through a five-year master lease with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the building will provide permanent supportive housing with wraparound services by The People Concern. It is the county’s largest master-leased housing development and will house offices for administrative staff and supportive service providers in its ground floor. All units are reserved for low-income voucher-subsidized residents earning 50% of area median income or below, with 10% reserved for extremely low-income residents at 30% of area median income or below."The innovative master lease structure with LA County allows developers to house low-income families without relying on federal subsidies, while also completing the project more efficiently than other affordable housing options," said Nihar Sait, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at Arctaris. “Our hope is other municipalities employ this financing strategy in the future."Other key partners include co-sponsor STS Construction and Development Services, who built the project and provided pre-development services. Century Housing CDFI, United Way of Greater Los Angeles Affordable Housing Initiative Fund II and PNC Financial Services Group contributed to the financing, while nonprofit PEP Housing serves as managing partner.About Arctaris Impact Investors, LLCArctaris Impact Investors LLC is a national impact investment firm with more than 15 years of experience. The firm manages funds investing in growth-oriented operating businesses, real estate and community infrastructure projects in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris Impact has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter's Initiative for a Competitive Inner City and multiple foundations, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S.Contact: Cindy Stoller, 917-331-0418, cstoller@confluencepartners.comAbout Housing Diversity CorporationAbout Housing Diversity Corporation Housing Diversity Corporation is a real estate and qualified opportunity fund manager. Founder and CEO Brad Padden has sponsored 23 real estate development projects, producing nearly 2,900 affordable or attainable multifamily apartments in Seattle and Los Angeles neighborhoods. The company's "affordable-by-design" approach focuses on efficiently designed apartments in transit-oriented locations serving households earning 50-80% of area median income.Contact: Adina Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer, 253-260-4574‬, media@housingdiversity.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬----Legal Disclaimer Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect prevailing conditions and our best business judgment as of the date of issuance. As a result, actual results may vary from the projections and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

