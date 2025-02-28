Joee Davis’ “A Force to be Reckoned With” to Shine at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Joee Davis

A Gripping Thriller with a Powerful Message Showcased at the LBF 2025

Rated stellar 5 on Amazon, A Force to be Reckoned With is receiving high praise for its riveting storytelling, complex characters, and stimulating themes.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The thrilling novel “ A Force to be Reckoned With ” by Joee Davis is set to capture global attention at the London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, held from March 11-13 at Olympia London. While the author himself will not be in attendance, his work will be prominently featured at Explora Books ’ Stand 3E38, where industry professionals, publishers, and book enthusiasts will have the opportunity to discover this compelling thriller.Davis skillfully writes a gripping story that explores faith, redemption, and the intricacies of human nature in “A Force to be Reckoned With.” The novel follows Jared Montgomery, a 52-year-old man who, after years of chasing worldly desires, feels a divine calling to turn his life around. Determined to live a more spiritual life and set an example for his son, Jared struggles with his past as a string of murders shakes his community. The victims—elderly women who once engaged in adulterous affairs—appear to be linked to a dark history that crosses with Jared’s own life. As the mystery unfolds, Jared must confront painful truths that threaten the very foundation of his faith and future.Rated stellar 5 on Amazon, “A Force to be Reckoned With” is receiving high praise for its riveting storytelling, complex characters, and stimulating themes. Davis brings his rich background in law enforcement and social work to his writing, crafting a realistic and intense portrayal of crime, morality, and justice.Joee Davis’s journey to becoming an author is as captivating as his books. As a youth, he appeared in films such as Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings and the Canadian production The Lady and the Lynchings. A graduate of Plaza Three Drama Academy in Phoenix, Arizona, Davis performed in several Off-Broadway productions in New York before transitioning to a career in law enforcement. Specializing in social work for returning felons in Georgia, he has dedicated his life to rehabilitation and faith. Now retired, Davis serves as a church deacon while continuing to write, spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Zeus.Explora Books is proud to showcase “A Force to be Reckoned With” at LBF 2025, offering attendees a glimpse into a novel that combines crime fiction with deep moral exploration. Visit Stand 3E38 to learn more about this must-read thriller and its author.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: A Force to be Reckoned With by Joee Davis

