Siwani Spirits Announces Maryland Debut with Tasting Event at The Wine Source

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siwani Spirits , the award-winning producer of artisanal rice-based spirits, is thrilled to announce an exclusive tasting event at The Wine Source in Baltimore, Maryland. Scheduled for Friday, February 28th, at 4 PM, this event heralds Siwani’s highly anticipated entry into the Maryland market, bringing its renowned gold-medal-winning spirits to local shelves for the first time.Guided by the vision of founder Camylle Coley, Siwani Spirits proudly stakes its claim as Maryland's sole producer of premium rice spirits. This landmark occasion honors not only the brand's progression but also the deep cultural threads connecting Siwani to Gullah Geechee heritage. Coley draws inspiration from this rich history, meticulously crafting spirits from the celebrated Carolina Gold rice—a grain once known as "the golden seed" and intricately linked to the traditions and legacy of the Gullah Geechee people.During the event, guests will be invited to experience Siwani's flagship spirits, including Silva, a gold medal-winning, unaged 90-proof craft rice spirit with a remarkable 91-point rating, and **Clü**, a barrel-aged whiskey enhanced by cognac casks and set to launch at barrel proof by the end of March. These distinctive spirits are a testament to Siwani’s dedication to farm-to-bottle craftsmanship and its commitment to working with local, like-minded small businesses that share its values.“We are delighted to introduce Siwani Spirits to Maryland through The Wine Source, a beloved staple of Hampden and Baltimore’s spirited community,” said Coley. “Our mission extends beyond making exceptional spirits; it’s about honoring a heritage, collaborating with other small businesses, and inspiring people to celebrate stories and traditions. This moment is about more than selling a product—it’s an invitation to everyone in Maryland to savor a legacy steeped in culture, innovation, and excellence.”The timing of this event carries additional significance, aligning with the upcoming Economic Blackout, a movement dedicated to supporting small businesses, particularly those committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. By attending the tasting, guests not only gain access to premium craft spirits but also actively participate in a broader initiative to uplift local businesses and create a positive cultural impact.Discover the Spirit of SiwaniMark your calendar for this unforgettable opportunity to savor and connect. Join us at The Wine Source on February 28th and experience the award-winning flavors of a brand rooted in tradition, crafted with innovation, and committed to excellence.### About Siwani Spirits ###Siwani Spirits stands out as a pioneer in domestic rice-based distilling, blending innovation with reverence for cultural legacy. At the heart of its craft is Carolina Gold rice, a storied grain intertwined with the traditions of the Gullah Geechee heritage. The flagship spirit, Silva, exemplifies this commitment, earning a stellar 91-point rating and gaining recognition for its refined character and artisanal quality.For the latest on Siwani Spirits and upcoming events, visit http://www.siwanispirits.com or follow @SiwaniSpirits on IG or Facebook.---Juice of the Golden Seed: Savor the Spirit. Celebrate the Legacy.

