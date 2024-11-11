Siwani Silva Wins Silver Medal at the Prestigious Sunset International Spirits Competition

Siwani Silva

Honoring Gullah Geechee heritage, Siwani's farm-to-bottle craft spirits shine with Carolina Gold rice, celebrating tradition and innovation in every sip.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siwani Spirits is proud to announce that its debut spirit, Siwani Silva, has been awarded a prestigious Silver Medal at the Sunset International Spirits Competition . This accolade highlights the exceptional quality and unique craftsmanship of Siwani Silva, which has quickly distinguished itself in the spirits industry.Siwani Silva stands out with its commitment to farm-to-bottle excellence, utilizing barely-milled Carolina Gold rice from historic Edisto Island, South Carolina. This choice is a tribute to the founder's Gullah Geechee culture and the heritage of the region. The spirit features a sophisticated blend of herbal aromas with flavors reminiscent of buttered rice and gooey marshmallow, offering a refined sweetness and delicate complexity that sets it apart from traditional spirits.The Sunset International Spirits Competition is known for its rigorous standards, discerning judges, and growing pool of competitors, making this accolade particularly meaningful. Siwani Silva's success at this competition, following its earlier Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition , marks a significant achievement, cementing Siwani Spirits' role as a rising star in the industry, providing consumers with an exquisite taste experience rooted in rich tradition combined with modern craftsmanship.Camylle Coley, founder of Siwani Spirits, expressed her excitement and gratitude: "We are honored to receive recognition from such respected competitions and the communities they represent. Siwani Silva is more than just a spirit; it's a celebration of our history, our commitment to sustainability and environmental justice, and our dedication to crafting products that pay homage to the Gullah Geechee culture. It's important that we provide an authentic experience that stirs the soul and uplifts the heart."As Siwani Spirits continues to build on its achievements, the journey ahead is filled with promise and potential. Looking to the future, Siwani Spirits remains dedicated to innovation and deepening its engagement with communities, bringing premium American rice spirits to the forefront of the industry. We invite you to discover the distinctive craftsmanship of Siwani Silva and join us on this exciting journey towards a bright future.

