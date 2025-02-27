Navy and Marine Corps Installations Increase Mission Readiness Through Expanded Use of Title 10 Authorities

Over the course of three days, over 100 military and civilian installation planners and commanding officers participated in the workshop geared towards increasing their knowledge of installation management-related Title 10 authorities related to real estate, intergovernmental support agreements (IGSA), energy and other transactional authorities.

Over 240 installation management personnel across Navy and Marine Corps Installation commands attended the interactive educational sessions on authorities granted by Congress in public law. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Installations and Facilities, Ms. Brenda Johnson-Turner, spearheaded the series in 2024 with east coast and west coast workshops where Navy lawyers provide foundational education on authorities while subject matter experts from Navy and Marine Corps installations share how they leverage them. The combination of experts assists participants in finding creative solutions to installation and infrastructure challenges, providing best practice examples and solutions for the unique challenges they face.

The mix of educational material and focused time and recommendations from subject matter experts at the workshops has supercharged Navy and Marine Corps installation personnel to work together to find creative solutions beyond traditional military construction, and facilities sustainment and modernization funding.

“Over the last two plus decades, the Navy and Marine Corps have had to make tough budget decisions on where to take risk, and often, that risk has been taken in installation infrastructure and facilities by not funding required maintenance and sustainment,” said Ms. Johnson-Turner. “Increasing our knowledge of the numerous authorities Congress has granted to the Department of Defense across real estate, energy, and IGSAs, in particular, will allow installation planners and commanding officers to develop creative solutions to these infrastructure challenges as demands for military construction and facility sustainment dollars far outpace available funding.”

The DON will host additional Title 10 workshops in April and May 2025 to train over 300 installation support personnel this year.