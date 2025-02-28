Prohibition Liquor and Wine: A New Chapter for Our Community

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prohibition Liquor has officially rebranded as Prohibition Liquor and Wine, marking a new chapter under 100% new ownership. While the name has changed, the store’s dedication to offering a carefully curated selection of beer, wine, and spirits remains the same.

Now a proudly Black-owned, women-led, and veteran-operated establishment, Prohibition Liquor and Wine continues to prioritize community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. The new leadership aims to create a welcoming space that fosters meaningful connections through shared celebrations and responsible business practices.

As part of its evolution, the business is expanding its services to include community delivery and the launch of a podcast exploring the intersection of beverages, culture, and social impact. Additionally, plans are underway for DrinkEz, an innovative liquor compliance software and delivery service designed to enhance convenience and security for customers.

With a blend of tradition and innovation, Prohibition Liquor and Wine remains committed to serving the community while embracing new opportunities for growth.

For updates and more information, follow @prohibitionliquorandwine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.