Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,041 in the last 365 days.

Prohibition Liquor and Wine: A New Chapter for Our Community

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prohibition Liquor has officially rebranded as Prohibition Liquor and Wine, marking a new chapter under 100% new ownership. While the name has changed, the store’s dedication to offering a carefully curated selection of beer, wine, and spirits remains the same.

Now a proudly Black-owned, women-led, and veteran-operated establishment, Prohibition Liquor and Wine continues to prioritize community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. The new leadership aims to create a welcoming space that fosters meaningful connections through shared celebrations and responsible business practices.

As part of its evolution, the business is expanding its services to include community delivery and the launch of a podcast exploring the intersection of beverages, culture, and social impact. Additionally, plans are underway for DrinkEz, an innovative liquor compliance software and delivery service designed to enhance convenience and security for customers.

With a blend of tradition and innovation, Prohibition Liquor and Wine remains committed to serving the community while embracing new opportunities for growth.

For updates and more information, follow @prohibitionliquorandwine.

Christina Mickens
The C Nicole Agency, Inc
+1 678-507-4171
info@thecnicoleagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prohibition Liquor and Wine: A New Chapter for Our Community

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more