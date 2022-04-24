Submit Release
An Evening "In The Moment" with G. Fields

AMS CEO Alvin Mays, Violinist Joy Black and AMS President/Saxophonist G. Fields

Jazz artist G.Fields performing single "In The Moment"

G. Fields being interview by Host Joh'Nerio Scott

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After charting #4 on the jazz charts G. Fields dropped his much-anticipated album “In The Moment” April 15, 2022. A lot of fans were curious as to where this Saxophonist came from, with his melodic undertones and ability to intertwine Jazz and Hip Hop.

When asked where his inspiration came from? G. Fields had this to say “ Ive been in love with hip hop since 1987. I’ve toured all over the world with some of your favorite artist, but I had to tap back into my childhood and pick back up the saxophone. This album was a process, it took me a year to make sure my audience could understand the fusion between Jazz and Hip Hop.”

With over 300k streams from his single “In The Moment” several celebrities tapped in to show their support and urged fans to download the single. Some of the celebrities that indorsed G. Fields single included Ced the Entertainer, Slim for the group 112, Lalah Hathaway, Anthony Anderson and so many more.

To keep up with G. Fields, make sure to follow him on social media platforms vis @therealgregoryfields. To listen to his single “In The Moment” Listen Here

If you're a member of the media and interested in interviewing G. Fields, please send your request to info@cnicolepr.com

Christina Mickens
The C.Nicole Agency
+1 6785074171
info@cnicolepr.com

G. Fields In The Moment

