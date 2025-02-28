Argon & Co and Optilogic to Host Executive Webinar on Supply Chain Resilience Amid Trump Tariffs and 2025 Disruptions

Businesses get help navigating the ever-evolving business landscape.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Trump warns of 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, and other countries around the world move increasingly to populist/nationalist policies, knowing your supply chain design for the coming year is imperative for executives who must meet steep goals. Chris Keller, partner at Argon & Co, and John Ames Jr, vice president at Optilogic, will share executive strategies for designing your supply chain to withstand Trump 2.0 and any other disruption you’ll face in 2025.WEBINAR DETAILSHow to Design Your Supply Chain for Trump Tariffs and Other 2025 Disruptions • March 6th, 2025 | 12:00 PM EST | Virtual | REGISTRATION In this live session, Chris and John will provide executives with actionable strategies to build resilient, future-proof supply chains that can withstand political, economic, and regulatory disruptions.Key Takeaways from the Webinar:-- New repeatable supply chain design approaches to test the future impact of alternate trade policy scenarios and other impending Trump 2.0 changes-- Actionable steps to integrate people and processes for smarter short- and long-term supply chain improvements-- How to build virtual models to predict future performance and rapidly implement the best supply chain designs to meet KPIs-- How to prioritize supply chain questions to answer and circumvent data challenges“Supply chain leaders are facing increasing uncertainty, from shifting trade agreements to unforeseen geopolitical risks,” said Chris Keller, Partner at Argon & Co. “This webinar will equip executives with the frameworks and tools needed to proactively design supply chains that thrive in any scenario.”Why Attend?For supply chain executives, operations leaders, and logistics professionals facing an unpredictable 2025, this webinar delivers critical insights and actionable strategies to navigate potential trade disruptions, including Trump-era tariffs. Learn how to design a resilient, future-ready supply chain, leverage predictive modeling, and integrate smarter processes to maintain performance and profitability. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain expert guidance from Argon & Co and Optilogic—register today and stay ahead of the curve.About Argon & Co Argon & Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 17 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East.Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more.

