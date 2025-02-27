Submit Release
Byscuit Announces 100% Bilingual Consent Management Platform- CMP at No Extra Cost

Byscuit now offers a 100% bilingual CMP—at no extra cost—ensuring inclusive compliance in English and French.

OTTAWA, CANADA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byscuit https://www.byscuit.com/en/ , a Canadian leader in cookie consent and privacy compliance solutions, is proud to announce that its Consent Management Platform (CMP) is now fully bilingual in English and French https://www.byscuit.com/en/news/our-bilingualism-is-not-extra/ —at no additional charge. This new development solidifies Byscuit’s commitment to serving businesses and organizations across Canada, as well as internationally, with a seamless and inclusive user experience.

“Our dedication to bilingualism is a reflection of our Canadian roots,” said Guy Michon at Byscuit. “By offering full English and French functionality by default, we ensure that both our clients and their customers can enjoy consistent compliance and privacy standards, no matter which official language they prefer.”

Key benefits of the Bilingual CMP include:

Seamless Language Switching: End-users can easily toggle between English and French.
Inclusive Compliance: Meet Canadian regulatory requirements for bilingual consent and privacy notices.
No Additional Fees: Bilingual features are included at no extra cost—no premium or “add-on” charges.
This enhancement is in line with Byscuit’s ongoing commitment to help businesses stay compliant with evolving privacy regulations, all while respecting the linguistic diversity that defines Canada.

About Byscuit
Byscuit is a leading Canadian technology company specializing in consent and privacy solutions. Founded on the principle that data compliance should be both user-friendly and accessible, Byscuit empowers businesses of all sizes to meet global regulatory standards while respecting Canada’s unique bilingual identity.

Guy Michon
Byscuit.com
+1 5142787575
info@byscuit.com
