FEMA Calls in Florida May Come from Unknown Phone Numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– FEMA may call Floridians who applied for disaster assistance from unknown phone numbers. It is important to answer these calls. Survivors should return any missed phone calls.

FEMA may call applicants to discuss the status of their cases, or to obtain more information to continue processing their applications. Survivors should check to make sure all contact information is current.

Homeowners and renters can update their contact information online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by using the FEMA App or by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.