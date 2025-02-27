Federal Emergency Management Agency to Host Public Meeting On Preliminary Observations of the Palo Verde Generating Station Exercise

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 National Preparedness Division, Technological Hazards Branch announced that a public meeting will be held on March 7, 2025 in Buckeye, Arizona.

The public meeting will present FEMA’s and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) preliminary evaluation observations on the performance of the state of Arizona, and the county of Maricopa, during a Plume and Post-Plume Phase exercise.

The full-scale exercise is conducted at Palo Verde Generating Station (PVGS), and at State and County emergency response facilities. Federal evaluators observe and evaluate participants’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public living near PVGS should an incident occur.

Representatives from FEMA will chair the meeting and present their preliminary observations. Members of the public and the media are invited to attend the meeting. A Certified American Sign Language Interpreter will provide interpretation.

What: A public meeting in Buckeye, Arizona, where FEMA and the NRC will present preliminary performance observations following a full-scale Plume and Post-Plume exercise at the PVGS in Maricopa County.

Who: FEMA Region 9 National Preparedness Division, Technological Hazards Branch

When: Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: Palo Verde Energy Education Center, 600 N. Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85326

