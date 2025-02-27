Erika Daniels to Showcase Her Books at London Bookfair 2025

Erika Daniels to Hold Book Signings at London Bookfair 2025, Showcasing “On The Rocks” & “Come Back Kinda Love”

A lot of women will be able to relate...I found myself in tears.” — Amazon Review

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global publishing community will gather at the prestigious London Bookfair (LBF) 2025 from March 11-13 at Olympia London, and among the authors in attendance will be Erika Daniels . Represented by Explora Books , Daniels will be present at Stand 3E38 for book signings and to engage with readers about her works, “On The Rocks: Marriage and Margaritas” and “ Come Back Kinda Love .”Erika Daniels’ books talk themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. “On The Rocks: Marriage and Margaritas” is a deeply personal memoir detailing the unraveling of a seemingly perfect marriage. From emotional and physical abuse to infidelity and addiction, Daniels writes the painful yet empowering journey of rediscovering self-trust and strength. The book has resonated with many readers, especially women who have faced similar struggles. As one reviewer noted, “A lot of women will be able to relate...I found myself in tears.”Meanwhile, Daniels’ second book, “Come Back Kinda Love," explores the impact of timing in relationships, the power of fate, and the ways in which past experiences shape future connections. The novel follows Erika’s journey through love, heartbreak, and the realization that sometimes, love returns when one least expects it. With heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters, Daniels captures the emotions of those who have experienced the complexities of love and loss.Writing under a pen name, Erika Daniels draws from her own life experiences as a single mother of three living in the Midwest. She began her writing journey during a transformative trip to Mexico, where she found herself pouring out her story with remarkable speed and clarity. Within 30 days, her first book was complete, marking the beginning of a literary career dedicated to inspiring and empowering others.Attendees of LBF 2025 will have the opportunity to meet Erika Daniels, discuss her books, and get their copies personally signed. Explora Books invites readers, publishers, and industry professionals to visit Stand 3E38 to learn more about Daniels’ work and the powerful messages behind her stories.The London Bookfair serves as a key event in the global publishing industry, bringing together authors, publishers, and literary professionals from around the world. Erika Daniels’ participation highlights her growing impact as an author whose words resonate deeply with readers seeking stories of strength, healing, and love. Her book, ‘On the Rocks: Marriage & Margaritas,’ has a screenplay script available for reading.For more information, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 during LBF 2025.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: On The Rocks: Marriage And Margaritas by Erika Daniels

