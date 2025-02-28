New Food & Beverage Consulting Solutions from Alias Break the Mold for Next-Level Success

Alias Logo Linh Pham, Alias Co-Founder Menu Engineering for The Brasserie

Our work thrives at the intersection of creativity and business, where we blend innovative design with strategic execution to elevate brands in the hospitality, food & beverage, and lifestyle sectors.” — Linh Pham, Alias Co-Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success in the restaurant, food, and beverage industries requires a masterful balance of creativity, operational excellence, and strategic vision. It’s about more than just great food and drinks—brands must deliver exceptional customer experiences, foster team leadership, and consistently innovate to stay competitive.Offering results-focused services to overcome these challenges, Alias has launched a new food and beverage consulting division to unlock brands’ full potential.With custom solutions and 360° consulting, Alias brings unique expertise, proven strategies, and unmatched resources to restaurants and hospitality groups nationwide, accelerating sustainable success in any niche and the wider competitive space.ABOUT ALIAS’ FOOD AND BEVERAGE CONSULTING SERVICESCovering foundational, nuanced, and complex needs, the food and beverage consulting division at Alias delivers a broad range of impact-oriented services and creative offerings to address every facet of opening, running, and growing restaurants.From customer experiences and events to back-of-house operations, training, mentoring, and beyond, the food and beverage consultants at Alias offer fully customizable solutions that encompass (and are not exclusive to):- Brand Strategy & Voice: Alias crafts and optimizes brand strategies and identities to resonate with target audiences, reflect core values, and remain consistent across all channels and interactions.- Event Production: Alias has provided the brains, brawn, and bold strategy behind countless events for food, beverage, restaurant, and hospitality brands. From concept and coordination to control, culmination, and closeout, Alias activates flawless events with maximum impact.- Creative Programming: Alias has deep experience devising and overseeing seasonal menu updates, special collaborations, pop-up events, immersive experiences, and promotional events that differentiate brands and keep customers coming back.- Training & Leadership Development: Alias offers full-cycle training and mentorship, with boots-on-the-ground guidance, support, and skill-building for managing floor presence, customer interactions, professional etiquette and accountability, upselling, marketing strategy, and more.- Relationship Building & Networking: Alias fosters strategic connections between key partners, suppliers, and influencers to broaden reach and impact while offsetting costs and cultivating revenue-driving relationships.Available in multiple formats—from one-time consulting engagements and short-term projects to long-term, ongoing partnerships—the food and beverage consulting services from Alias can seamlessly fit into any brand’s strategic vision.INDUSTRY-LEADING FOOD AND BEVERAGE CONSULTANTS LED BY LINH THANH PHAMHeading up Alias’ food and beverage consulting division is Linh Thanh Pham, Co-Founder of Alias who brings a wealth of experience in hospitality, marketing, and creative programming to the table.As a standout leader with extensive expertise in the restaurant and hospitality space, Linh Pham comes equipped with unmatched insights, resources, and finesse that have been forged by years of front-line, hands-on leadership with prestigious brands like Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Hotels, and Kimpton Hotels.Through running and refining large-scale operations to elevate guest experiences, Linh Pham cracked the obtuse code of what it really takes to innovate in food and beverage programming to fuel more profitable growth.That expertise is the cornerstone of Alias’ restaurant, food, and beverage consulting services, synthesizing excellence and proven know-how into high-impact strategies and better results.THE UNIQUE VALUE ALIAS BRINGS TO RESTAURANT & HOSPITALITY PARTNERSAlias is unlike any other restaurant, food, and beverage consulting firm. Harmonizing hospitality expertise, marketing acumen, and an expansive network of partners, Alias does far more than simply provide strategic guidance. The Alias food and beverage consulting team brings value-added services that empower brands to maximize their potential.Among the many advantages Alias offers is the ability to bring brand partners into any engagement. With that, the Alias team can add extraordinary value by offsetting costs, amplifying events, and supercharging community-driven activations.With its continually growing network, Alias helps clients tap into strategic collaborations that enhance their offerings while expanding their visibility and customer engagement. This holistic approach ensures that every project Alias undertakes leaves a lasting impact that strengthens market positioning, enhances branding and brand loyalty, and produces superior guest experiences.PROVEN SUCCESS THROUGH HIGH-IMPACT PROJECTSAlias’ food and beverage consulting expertise is ideally showcased through its past and ongoing work with an impressive roster of clients and projects.From luxury hospitality brands to food, beverage, and restaurant giants, Alias has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the most recognizable brands in the U.S. (and the world), with Linh Pham leading the charge. Past high-profile clients include: STARLIGHT ROOM : Alias Co-Founder Linh Pham redefined and elevated Starlight Room’s brand identity, centering it on the themes of luxury, versatility, and urban energy to solidify its presence as an iconic rooftop venue in San Francisco’s Union Square. Through expert brand development, event programming and activation, partnerships, menu design, and cocktail concepts, Linh Pham and the Alias team strengthened Starlight Room’s brand presence, increased bookings, and positioned it as a premier destination for upscale nightlife, corporate events, private parties, and more. THE BRASSERIE : Linh Pham and the Alias team implemented a data-driven menu engineering strategy for The Brasserie, optimizing pricing and dish placement to boost profitability and customer engagement. By categorizing menu items based on performance, adjusting prices competitively, and refining menu design, the team was behind a 15% increase in the average check size and a 12% improvement in profit margins. Strategic repositioning of underperforming dishes and waste reduction further streamlined operations, crystallizing The Brasserie’s position as a top dining destination in downtown Chicago.Additional collaborations with brands like Suntory, Wilson Daniels, theWit, and Lowe's speak to Alias’ agility and reputation as a go-to partner for high-impact food and beverage consulting.That’s why more brands focused on elevating their brand voice, defining their culinary identity, and enhancing customer experiences rely on Alias for food and beverage consulting that works and delivers optimal results.ABOUT ALIASAlias is a strategic creative agency that devises, oversees, and preserves brand-driven projects and concepts. At Alias, our mission is simple — we are driven to deliver consistency and better ROIs across the board. Through food and beverage consulting and other services, Alias leverages an intimate understanding of brand voice and vision to refine brand positioning, strategic growth, client perceptions, industry partners, and more.

