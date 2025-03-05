National Signs Joins the ARIA Signs & Design Family, Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

Shaya Attaei, CEO of ARIA Signs & Design and now also CEO of National Signs. Custom Signage for Shell Energy Stadium Custom Signage Gillman Memorial Hermann Custom Signage

National Signs joins ARIA Signs & Design, expanding capabilities in signage, facades, and public art while maintaining trusted quality and service across Texas.

This acquisition will build on continuing to deliver high-quality signage solutions by integrating advanced fabrication capabilities and expanding service offerings across multiple industries.” — Shaya Attaei, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Signs, a provider of signage solutions since 1992, has been acquired by ARIA Signs & Design. This acquisition expands National Signs' capabilities in healthcare signage , church signage, and stadium signage, while integrating municipal signage, hospitality signage, large-scale public art installations , and architectural facades into its portfolio. The addition of ARIA’s UL Listed certification and COOP membership enhances compliance and quality assurance across all projects."National Signs has established a reputation for delivering high-quality signage solutions," said Shaya Attaei, CEO of ARIA Signs & Design and National Signs. "This acquisition will build on that foundation by integrating advanced fabrication capabilities and expanding service offerings across multiple industries."Expansion and Capabilities• State-of-the-Art Production: The company operates out of a 100,000+ sq. ft. fabrication facility, featuring advanced CNC, laser cutting, and 3D printing technology to accommodate projects of any scale.• Industry-Specific Expertise: National Signs continues to specialize in healthcare, church, and stadium signage, with additional resources now available for municipal, hospitality, and large-scale public art installations.• Commitment to Durability: All signage is backed by a 5-year unlimited parts and labor warranty, ensuring longevity and performance.• Serving Texas and Beyond: Operations span across Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, reinforcing service availability for businesses, institutions, and municipalities throughout the region.• Domestic Manufacturing: All products are designed, engineered, and fabricated in-house in the United States, ensuring consistency in multi-location signage projects.Growth and Innovation in Signage SolutionsFor over three decades, National Signs has provided signage solutions for stadiums, healthcare facilities, churches, and corporate campuses. With the integration of ARIA's advanced design expertise and UL Listed status, the company is positioned to offer additional large-scale signage , architectural branding, and innovative public art installations.Commitment to Industry Standards and Future ExpansionThe newly unified company operates from ARIA’s fabrication facility at 14409 Reeveston Rd, Houston, TX, enhancing project efficiency, turnaround times, and access to advanced fabrication technologies. The full-service, in-house approach—from design and engineering to fabrication and installation—aims to establish a higher standard in signage manufacturing across Texas and beyond.Looking AheadThis acquisition lays the foundation for National Signs’ continued growth and ability to take on complex signage and branding projects. Clients can expect expanded service capabilities, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and a focus on architectural and large-scale signage solutions. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, durable, and impactful signage for a range of industries.

