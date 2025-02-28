Nearly 900 Hospitals and Medical Schools to Celebrate Thank a Resident Day on Feb. 28

Annual day of gratitude for resident physicians and fellows was started by the nonprofit Gold Foundation

Resident physicians and fellows are the front line of healthcare. They are an important voice for caring, advocating, and building trust.” — Gold President and CEO Dr. Kathleen Reeves

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of hospitals and Gold Humanism Honor Society chapters will be sharing their gratitude for resident physicians and fellows during The Arnold P. Gold Foundation ’s Thank a Resident Day on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.“Resident physicians and fellows are the front line of healthcare. They are an important voice for caring, advocating, and building trust,” said Dr. Kathleen Reeves, President and CEO of the Gold Foundation. “In this intense training period, resident physicians and fellows are caring for patients in kind, safe, trustworthy ways while teaching students and junior trainees at the same time. Residency is an incredibly demanding role. On Thank a Resident Day, we celebrate their contributions to humanism in healthcare and simply, genuinely, say thank you!”There are more than 160,000 resident physicians and fellows in the United States, according to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Resident physicians are in a training period following medical school and supervised by a senior physician. Fellows have completed residency and are now training in a subspecialty field, such as oncology or gastroenterology.Each site that honors residents and fellows does so in their own special way. A sample of the Thank a Resident Day celebrations planned in 2025 includes heartfelt cards and public gratitude, catered lunches, time off, and care packages. Some residency sites plan an entire week of celebrations.The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a national nonprofit that champions humanism in healthcare, which the organization defines as clinically excellent care that is kind, safe, and trustworthy.Thank a Resident Day is a creation of the Gold Humanism Honor Society, a program of the Gold Foundation. The Gold Humanism Honor Society, or GHHS, is a group of nearly 50,000 physicians and medical students who have been selected for their human-centered care. There are more than 200 GHHS chapters in medical schools and residency programs.Thank a Resident Day began in 2018 and has grown from dozens of celebrations to nearly 900 across the country in 2025. View the list of participating hospitals and other sites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.