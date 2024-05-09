The Arnold P. Gold Foundation to present the 2024 National Humanism in Medicine Medals at Annual Gala on June 10
Three extraordinary healthcare leaders will be recognized: Dr. Afaf Ibrahim Meleis, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, and Michael J. Dowling.
Each of these distinguished leaders has made an incredible impact on humanistic care. We are thrilled to be honoring them, and we hope to see many of you at our celebration in June.”FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arnold P. Gold Foundation, the leading nonprofit dedicated to humanism in healthcare for all, is honored to announce the 2024 National Humanism in Medicine Medal recipients: internationally recognized nurse scientist, sociologist, and transformational leader for global health and women’s health Dr. Afaf Ibrahim Meleis; visionary pediatrician, activist, and author Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who received national recognition for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis and leading recovery efforts; and innovative healthcare executive and gun violence prevention advocate Michael J. Dowling. All three visionary leaders were selected because they embody the ideal of placing human interests, values, and dignity at the core of healthcare.
— Gold Foundation Board Chairman Richard C. Sheerr
The 2024 National Humanism in Medicine medal recipients will be celebrated at the annual Gold Gala on Monday evening, June 10, at Guastavino’s in New York City. Gold Trustee Dr. Kimberly Manning, a national voice of humanism who is a Professor at Emory School of Medicine and general internist at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, will be the emcee. Interested parties can support the event by becoming a Gala sponsor, purchasing a ticket to attend, reserving an ad in the digital Gala Journal or learning more about the honorees by visiting the Gold Foundation website here.
Each honoree has significantly impacted healthcare by fostering humanism within their institutions and illuminating critical factors of health outside the hospital. Studies have shown that 80% of what determines health are community and social factors, such as clean water, nutritious food, air quality, stress levels, gun violence, and access to education and safe housing.
“Health is not just about what happens inside the hospital. Health is also about how hospitals engage with their communities, neighborhoods, and schools,” said Dr. Kathleen Reeves, President and CEO of the Gold Foundation. “These three amazing individuals have seen both the vibrancy and the disparities in their communities. Each honoree has used their talents, time, and opportunities to bring better health to the communities they serve. Humanism in healthcare is all about the person in front of you, the caregiver beside you, and the community around you.”
These dedicated honorees have used their influence to thoughtfully advocate for better health by raising their voices when other leaders looked away. Together, they represent the 2024 theme of the Gold Gala: “Creating Healthy Communities through Humanism.”
“Each of these distinguished leaders has made an incredible impact on humanistic care,” said Gold Foundation Board Chairman Richard C. Sheerr. “Each of them is inspiring. They have inspired me, and I hope they will inspire you. We are thrilled to be honoring them, and we hope to see many of you at our celebration in June.”
Gold Foundation invites all supporters of humanism in healthcare — clinicians, patients, family members, students, healthcare executives — to join the celebration on June 10th and support the Gold Foundation’s mission.
About The Arnold P. Gold Foundation
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation was founded in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, with a vision to sustain the human connection in healthcare and ensure all patients receive compassionate care. The Gold Foundation champions humanism in healthcare, which it defines as kind, safe, trusted care. This Gold standard of care embraces all and targets barriers to such care. The Gold Foundation empowers experts, learners, and leaders to work together to create systems and cultures that support humanistic care for all. For more information, visit www.gold-foundation.org.
