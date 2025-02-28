ARIA Signs & Design Acquires National Signs, Ushering in a New Era of Signage Excellence

Custom Signage for NRG Stadium in Houston Custom Signage for Shell Energy Stadium Shaya Attaei, CEO of ARIA Signs & Design and now also CEO of National Signs. Custom Signage Gillman

ARIA Signs & Design acquires National Signs, expanding innovation in signage, facades, and public art installations. Built in Texas, made in the USA.

This acquisition is about more than growth, with our cutting-edge design approach & full in-house production capabilities, we can take on bigger, more complex projects without delays or outsourcing.” — Shaya Attaei, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARIA Signs & Design, a leader in custom signage and innovative design solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of National Signs, one of Houston’s most respected signage providers since 1992. This strategic move enhances ARIA’s expertise in municipal signage, hospitality signage, and large-scale public art installations, while reinforcing its position as a UL Listed and COOP member.“This acquisition is about more than growth—it’s about setting new industry standards,” said Shaya Attaei, CEO of ARIA Signs & Design and now also CEO of National Signs. “National Signs has built a strong reputation for precision and reliability. With ARIA’s cutting-edge design approach and full in-house production capabilities, we can take on bigger, more complex projects without delays or outsourcing. Whether it’s stadium branding, healthcare signage, municipal signage, or large-scale architectural facades, we have the expertise to bring any vision to life.”What This Means for Our Clients• Expanded Capabilities: With advanced fabrication technology and a 100,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, we can handle larger, more intricate projects in-house.• Innovative Design Expertise: ARIA’s trendsetting approach, combined with National Signs’ legacy of craftsmanship, ensures top-tier results across healthcare, church, municipal, and hospitality signage.• Unmatched Customer Commitment: We stand behind our work, offering a 5-year unlimited parts and labor warranty on all projects.• Serving Texas & Beyond: Our combined expertise strengthens our ability to serve businesses across Texas—from Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio to expanding markets nationwide.• MADE IN THE USA: All of our signage is proudly designed, engineered, and fabricated in-house, ensuring quality and consistency for multi-location signage needs.Uniting Innovation and LegacyARIA Signs & Design is known for high-end, trendsetting installations , leveraging advanced materials like ACM and Corten steel. Notable projects from ARIA Signs include Electric Feel Good, Ciel, Thirteen, La Pasha, Lava Lounge, Wild Concept, Bottled Blonde, Burger Bodega, Egg Haus, Dogwood Bar, the HTX sign at Minute Maid Stadium, and the Shell name change. National Signs has been a pillar of consistency and quality, trusted by corporate and institutional clients. Together, we bring decades of experience to projects that shape cityscapes—from stadiums and public art installations to architectural facades and municipal wayfinding solutions.A Visionary Leadership StoryUnder the leadership of Shaya Attaei, widely recognized as “The GOAT, The Sign Guy,” this merger builds on a foundation of creative excellence and operational rigor. With a master’s in architecture from the University of Houston and a deep appreciation for urban design, Shaya is committed to making cities beautiful, one sign at a time. His brother and managing partner, Shahrouz Attaei, brings 24+ years of production expertise, playing a critical role in ARIA’s success.Looking AheadIf you're looking for quality and consistency for your multi-location signage, National Signs and ARIA Signs & Design are your trusted partners. As ARIA and National Signs expand across Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, this acquisition paves the way for future growth into new markets and groundbreaking, interactive signage solutions . With an award-winning track record—including three consecutive years in the Inc. 5000—ARIA remains dedicated to innovation that extends beyond traditional signage into facade architecture, large-scale creative projects, and immersive brand experiences.

