Nominations Open for 2025 History Teacher of the Year

Do you know an incredible history teacher who brings the past to life with passion and creativity? If so, consider nominating them as 2025 History Teacher of the Year! Nominations will be accepted until April 30, 2025.

Each year, the Gilder Lehrman Institute honors exceptional K-12 educators who inspire students through innovative history lessons. Winners are selected from every U.S. state and territory. They earn a $1,000 prize and a chance to compete for National History Teacher of the Year. The national winner receives a $10,000 prize and is celebrated at a ceremony in New York City.

Again, nominations close on April 30. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize an outstanding educator in Maine! You may submit your nomination here.

For more information about the History Teacher of the Year award, please contact Michele Mailhot, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at michele.r.mailhot@maine.gov.