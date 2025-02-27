Division of Marine Fisheries announces scoping period for Southern Flounder

The NCDEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is seeking public input as it develops Amendment 5 to the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan (FMP). A public scoping period will be held from March 1 through March 31, providing stakeholders an opportunity to share feedback on potential management strategies and priorities for the amendment. The scoping period will include four scoping meetings.

While there will be many other opportunities for the public to provide comments on Amendment 5 as it is developed, scoping is the best opportunity for stakeholders to help shape the plan.

The primary purpose of Amendment 5 is to address an August 2024, N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) motion to amend the Southern Flounder FMP to allow for more recreational access while maintaining the rebuilding requirements of Amendment 3. Amendment 5 and Amendment 4 (in progress) are being developed concurrently to provide long-term, comprehensive approaches to recreational and commercial Southern Flounder management. A scoping document outlining potential issues and management strategies to be addressed can be found on the division website under Information on Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 5.

Beginning Mar. 1, the public may provide feedback through an online form available on the Information on Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 5 webpage or submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Southern Flounder Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 31, 2025.

Below are the meeting dates and locations. All meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in an informal, open-house format. Division staff will be available throughout the meetings to provide information, answer questions, and discuss Southern Flounder science and management with attendees. There will be no formal presentation or structured public comment period; instead, participants are encouraged to drop in at any time to engage in discussions and share their thoughts and ideas. Stakeholder input gathered during these meetings will be considered in developing Amendment 5.

