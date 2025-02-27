Submit Release
DED Announces Awards for Talent Recruitment through the Good Life Is Calling Campaign

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $414,706 of matching funds for 16 talent recruitment proposals through the state’s Good Life Is Calling campaign. The agency received innovative proposals from a diversity of organizations, including colleges and universities, chambers of commerce, city and county governments, an economic development organization, a nonprofit, and businesses.

“Our state is experiencing strong economic momentum,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Nebraska’s employers are looking to hire, and communities have plenty of career opportunities to offer. DED is excited to partner with organizations statewide on creative initiatives to promote the Good Life and recruit new residents to Nebraska.”

DED awarded proposals under three separate funding opportunities:

  1. The Nebraska Talent Attraction Initiative, which provides matching funds to undertake innovative approaches to recruit out-of-state talent.
  2. The Nebraska Brand Together Initiative, which provides matching funds for co-branded, talent attraction marketing initiatives between DED and communities/employers.
  3. The Nebraska Thrive & Retain Initiative, which provides matching funds to develop innovative projects that enhance workforce engagement and encourage retention of new Nebraskans.

The awarded proposals are listed below by initiative.

Talent Attraction Initiative – February 2025 Awards
Awardee Award Amount
Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $12,500
Greater Omaha Chamber $35,000
Marble Technologies (Lincoln, NE) $15,000
Midland University $85,000
South Sioux City $50,000
York County Development Corporation $47,800
Total $245,300
Thrive & Retain Initiative – February 2025 Awards
Awardee Award Amount
Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $5,000
Hastings College $50,000
Knox County $5,000
Lincoln Literacy $14,406
Total $74,406
Brand Together Initiative – February 2025 Awards
Awardee Award Amount
Boone County $8,000
Cheyenne County Chamber Foundation $12,000
Falls City $6,000
Greater Omaha Chamber $40,000
JT Martin $9,000
Major Talent $20,000
Total $95,000

About The Good Life Is Calling Campaign

In 2021, DED fully launched The Good Life Is Calling to promote the state’s quality of life and abundant career opportunities. During its initial phase, the campaign successfully heightened Nebraska’s visibility and generated favorable impressions of the state. In 2024, the Legislature approved the Governor’s funding request to launch the next phase of the campaign. With this support, DED has begun targeted, data-driven recruitment of out-of-state talent. Recognizing that collaboration is crucial to the campaign’s success, DED is forging people-attraction partnerships with key stakeholders to showcase all that Nebraska has to offer.

For information about the Good Life Is Calling campaign, go to https://thegoodlifeiscalling.com/ or contact ded.goodlife@nebraska.gov.   

