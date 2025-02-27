Submit Release
Dairy Advisory Council to meet on March 14

The Dairy Advisory Council will meet on Friday March 14 at 10 am at the Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.  This will be a hybrid virtual meeting.  For more information please contact Mark Powell at mark.powell@Maryland.gov.

