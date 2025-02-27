CE: Government welcomes public opinions on optimising Wealth Partaking Scheme

MACAU, February 27 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stated the Wealth Partaking Scheme was a widely anticipated measure to benefit the people of Macao. The Government hoped all sectors of society would continue to provide suggestions for optimising the scheme, including how to better reflect the principles of fairness and precision, as well as the methods of disbursement.

Mr Sam talked to the press after attending the 2025 Spring Festival reception hosted by the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao. He mentioned that the annual Wealth Partaking Scheme has been in place since 2008 as a temporary measure to benefit Macao residents, and for sharing the fruits of economic development with residents, without compromising the soundness of public finances.

To date, the Wealth Partaking Scheme has disbursed over 92.1 billion patacas. The scheme will continue in the fiscal year of 2025 with a budget of 7.48 billion patacas. The Government will continue to listen closely to opinions from all sectors of society, with the aim of further refining this beneficial measure.

Enhancing people’s livelihoods and supporting disadvantaged communities are key priorities of the Government, said Mr Sam, adding that expenditure related to people’s livelihoods accounts for a significant proportion of the Government’s overall spending. The Government would maintain close communication with all sectors of society, widely gathering opinions and suggestions, with the goal of comprehensively considering various factors and adjusting welfare policies under the premise of ensuring basic livelihood needs and fiscal sustainability.

The Chief Executive highlighted his particular concern for the elderly and the young, especially as Macao faced the dual challenges of an ageing population and declining birth rates. The Government would, as always, provide support and care to families in need, through a series of policies and services, as well as encourage young adults to have children.

Regarding satellite casinos, Mr Sam said that the three-year transition period for satellite casinos will conclude by the end of this year. Relevant gaming enterprises were believed to have coordinated with satellite casino operators to ensure a smooth transition. Employees of satellite casinos were hired by the gaming enterprises, which had the responsibility to make appropriate arrangements for these employees. If necessary, the Government would provide assistance, he said. Mr Sam stressed that the gaming industry is a vital sector in Macao, and the Government hoped for its stable, healthy, orderly, and lawful development.

Regarding a proposal for a connecting link between New Urban Area Zone A and New Urban Area Zone B, he stated that Zone A was developing rapidly and would become an important educational and residential location in Macao. The Government had to ensure proper transportation planning and accommodation facilities for the area, connecting it to neighbouring districts. The Government noted differing opinions in society regarding the connecting link between Zone A and Zone B, and relevant departments would continue to collect and analyse feedback to refine the related proposal.

Mr Sam also talked about the flood prevention project for Coloane, stating that it was crucial for flood control in the area, helping to safeguard the lives and property of residents. The Government would continue to work on the planning and implementation of the project, he said.