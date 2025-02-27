Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts newest Hall of Fame member

MADISON, Wis. –

The Wisconsin Air National Guard recognized the career contributions of retired Col. Stephen Dunai during a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony January 31 at Truax Field.

Dunai is the 71st inductee to the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame, which was established in 1982 to honor the special contributions Air National Guard members make to the overall success of the Wisconsin National Guard mission.

Selection into the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame is one of the highest recognitions that the Wisconsin National Guard can bestow upon a former Airman or, with limited exception for heroic or extraordinary actions, a present member of the organization.

Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson, Wisconsin’s interim deputy adjutant general for Air, said it was a distinct honor to induct a friend and cohort into the Hall of Fame.

“Your ability to take care of Airmen and accomplish the mission is unmatchable,” Peterson said of Dunai. “To best describe your leadership qualities in a simple phrase, I immediately think of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School mantra: humble, approachable and credible.”

Dunai served many roles in his career, including the 115th Fighter Wing’s RC-26 program manager, Volk Field’s director of operations, and the wing’s maintenance group commander. In addition, he was a command pilot who amassed approximately 7,000 flight hours in military aircraft.

“The last three assignments and capstone of Col. Dunai's career was a major part of the 115th Fighter Wing’s years-long effort to recapitalize its aging fighter fleet and convert to the F-35A Lightning II aircraft,” said Peterson. “His leadership was instrumental in leading the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center airspace modernization initiative, and resulted in a complete realignment and reshaping of over 11,000 square miles of special use air space, solidifying its relevance for decades to come.”

Dunai expressed that his accomplishments were only possible because of the collaboration of everyone in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

“Working with all of you who are the first to run to the threat, run to the danger, run to the bad stuff, jump in the arena, and figure stuff out was the gift of my life,” said Dunai.

As part of the ceremony, Dunai was presented a certificate of commendation on behalf of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and a custom lapel pin and plaque signifying his membership in the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame.

“This organization is what it is due to the sustained dedication to highest standards of achievement and conduct, and a dedication to the mission and each other,” said Peterson. “This is ingrained into the culture of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and it is reflective of the inspirational leadership of our inductees and the Airmen that they led.”

