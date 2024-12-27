Wisconsin Challenge Academy graduates 86 cadets

NECEDAH, Wis. –

The Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy held a graduation ceremony for 86 cadets from 32 counties December 21 at Necedah High School.

The graduating cadets of class 53 each received their high school equivalency diploma during the ceremony and earned an additional seven to 10 college credits during the 22-week course.

“We have a great class of graduating cadets today,” said retired Brig. Gen. Joni Matthews, the Challenge Academy director. “86 young men and women demonstrated the courage to make changes in their lives. They have developed post-residential action plans with goals and tasks to help guide them on their path, and aspirations to make their goals a reality.”

To earn their high school equivalency diploma, each cadet spent over 234 hours in study hall, approximately 74 hours working on character development and about 45 hours developing an action plan for the 12-month post-residential phase that begins when the graduates return home.

As part of the academy’s physical fitness component, each cadet ran a total of more than 121 miles. Collectively they performed over 478,500 pushups and completed a 10-mile road march.

“Most of these cadets have done things, they've probably never imagined they could do or would do,” Matthews said. “Our minds can sometimes be our worst enemy and may keep us from reaching our full potential, but these cadets have demonstrated their potential.”

Brig. Gen. David May, interim adjutant general for the Wisconsin National Guard, visited the cadets midway through their residential phase and returned to present each with their graduation certificate.

“The Challenge Academy motto, courage to change, is not just a set of words, it's a call to action,” May told the cadets. “It represents the willingness to embrace growth, to face challenges head-on and to pursue a path with strength and determination.”

The graduating cadets began a two-week orientation phase in August, introducing them to the program’s physical, mental and social discipline requirements. The following 20-week residential phase focused on developing their social, emotional, academic and basic life skills.

Midway through the residential phase, mentors were matched with each cadet to help continue their progress during the 12-month post-residential phase they have now entered.

“Congratulations graduates, today reflects the courage to change that you've already shown,” said May. “We can't wait to see the amazing things that you will accomplish in the years to come.”

In addition to receiving their diploma, several cadets were recognized for outstanding academic achievement and adherence to the program’s core values.

The highest recognition, and title of distinguished honor graduate for the Challenge Academy’s class 53, was awarded to cadet Jacob Kimmons.

“Here at the academy, we have discovered the true power of personal growth,” said Kimmons. “We faced moments of self-doubt and fear, but it is in facing these moments that we discovered our true strength.”

With class 53, the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy marked the graduation of 4852 cadets since 1998.

Mathews concluded her final speech to the graduating cadets with a quote from Douglas Pagels.

“Each new day is a blank page in the diary of your life. The secret of success is turning that diary into the best story you possibly can,” she relayed. “Congratulations class 53, and thank you for letting us be a part of your life’s journey."