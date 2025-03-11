ZKV Joins the League of Entropy to Strengthen the Global Network for Verifiable Randomness

Joining the League of Entropy reflects ZKV’s commitment to fostering trust and security in the decentralized ecosystem.” — Dr. Philipp Jovanovic, Systems Security Lead at ZKV

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The League of Entropy (LoE), a voluntary consortium dedicated to providing publicly verifiable randomness as a public good, proudly announces ZKV as its newest member. ZKV, a leading organization advancing zero-knowledge technology and privacy solutions, joins the League to further its mission of ensuring transparency and security in decentralized ecosystems.The League of Entropy operates drand (distributed randomness beacon), an open-source, verifiable, and distributed randomness service crucial for applications requiring fairness, unpredictability, and security. Stewarded by Randamu , a global leader in threshold cryptography solutions, the League continues to set the standard for trust in distributed systems. ZKV’s participation will enhance the League’s ability to deliver resilient, unbiased randomness to Web3 applications and beyond.WHY ZKV JOINED THE LEAGUE OF ENTROPYZKV’s expertise in zero-knowledge proofs and commitment to advancing cryptographic technologies align seamlessly with the League of Entropy’s goals. By joining the League, ZKV aims to:* Collaborate with global leaders in randomness generation and cryptographic innovation.* Leverage drand’s infrastructure to enhance the security and integrity of zero-knowledge-based applications.* Contribute to the continued decentralization and robustness of the randomness network.BENEFITS TO THE LEAGUE OF ENTROPYZKV’s inclusion strengthens the League of Entropy by:* Expanding its geographical and organizational diversity, bolstering the resilience of the drand network.* Bringing specialized expertise in privacy-focused cryptographic solutions.* Facilitating collaboration between zero-knowledge proof researchers and the broader League ecosystem.Philipp Jovanovic, Systems Security lead for ZKV, commented: “Joining the League of Entropy reflects ZKV’s commitment to fostering trust and security in the decentralized ecosystem. Publicly verifiable randomness is a critical resource for many decentralized applications, and we are excited to contribute to this global initiative while exploring innovative applications of Drand’s infrastructure in our work.”Yolan Romailler, drand contributor and Chief Cryptographer at Randamu, said: “We are delighted to welcome ZKV to the League of Entropy. Their leadership in zero-knowledge technology and their focus on advancing cryptographic privacy solutions make them an invaluable partner. Together, we’ll strengthen the League’s mission to provide robust, unbiased randomness while driving innovation in decentralized and privacy-preserving technologies.”ZKV joins a distinguished roster of League members, including Cloudflare, Protocol Labs, and other global leaders in decentralized and cryptographic technologies. This partnership underscores the importance of collaboration in building resilient and trustworthy digital infrastructures.About ZKVZKV is an infrastructure provider that aims to empower the next generation of projects using ZK to create a fairer internet. For more information about ZKV, please visit https://zkv.xyz About the League of EntropyThe League of Entropy is a global network of organizations and institutions providing publicly verifiable randomness for decentralized applications. Its flagship service, Drand, delivers secure, distributed randomness to ensure fairness and transparency. For more information about the League of Entropy and drand, please visit https://drand.love/loe About RandamuThe League is stewarded by Randamu, a leader in cryptographic randomness innovation. Randamu specializes in secure, unbiased, and publicly verifiable randomness solutions, offering tools such as conditional encryption, time-lock encryption, and off-chain compute capabilities. Randamu serves a diverse clientele, from DeFi and Layer 2 EVM networks to Web3 gaming studios. For more information about Randamu, please visit https://randa.mu

